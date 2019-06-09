Smallville Star Allison Mack Allegedly Told Sex Slave She Could Become Wonder Woman

Details about the sex cult NXIVM and Smallville actress Allison Mack‘s role in it are continuing to come to light. According to new reporting from PageSix, Mack’s place in the DC TV world may have played a role in one former member’s recruitment. A woman known only as Nicole testified in a Brooklyn federal court this past week and revealed that Mack “took her under her wing” when she was on the brink of suicide in February of 2016, ultimately recruiting her into the group. As Nicole revealed, part of what convinced her to join the group was Mack, who played Chloe Sullivan on Smallville, promising that it would lead to an eventual gig playing the DC Comics heroine Wonder Woman.

“I wanted to be like Wonder Woman, I wanted to play that role,” Nicole, who was at the revealed. “…At the time I was really looking for something to be hopeful for.”

Once Nicole joined the group, she allegedly became Mack’s personal slave in DOS, a secret subsect of NXIVM that served as a master-slave sorority. The group branded, starved, and groomed women for sex with NXIVM founder Keith Raniere, who Nicole did not know was involved with the group at the beginning.

In her testimony, Nicole recounted a time when she was tied up and sexually assaulted within the group, as well as instances where Mack convinced her to turn over blackmail material for the group. This included providing a sex tape and false letters of information about her family and an ex-boyfriend, who had become a prominent actor.

By March of 2016, Mack began giving Nicole a series of assignments, which included being celibate for three months with her then-boyfriend, actor and fellow NXIVM member Mark Hildreth. After Mack criticized her for giving her number to a boy, Nicole contemplated leaving the group, but was not allowed to.

“You can’t go back, it’s not an option. Like an arranged marriage,” Mack wrote her in one email.

This is just the latest example of Mack’s Smallville role intersecting with her dark private life. Kristen Kreuk, who starred alongside Mack as Smallville‘s Lana Lang, previously attended NXIVM seminars, but has denied any involvement with DOS and has since disavowed the group. It was also recently revealed that Alaina Huffman, who played Black Canary on the series, was invited to join the group by Mack but never followed through with it.

“Interestingly, when I look back on it, I had been invited to several meetings, and because I had two little kids at the time, I never really had the time and our schedules never really lined up, so I never ended up attending,” Huffman explained in a recent interview. “Honestly there was always a little something off about it.”

“It was just a feeling, and I was like, ‘No, I’m good,’ and I stayed away,” Huffman further explained. “I don’t know if that’s because I had my own village, I wasn’t very susceptible or vulnerable. I had a great group of friends, at the time I was married, and I had my kids.”

Earlier this year, Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy charges, including extortion and forced labor. Raniere is still facing a slew of charges, including sex trafficking.