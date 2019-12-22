James Wan Celebrates Aquaman Anniversary With New BTS Photos

It’s been exactly a year since audiences first got to experience Warner Bros.’ Aquaman movie, which brought an epic and unexpected adventure to the DC Extended Universe. The film, which went on to make a billion dollars at the global box office, had a pretty unique scope and scale, and now we have a new look at how that came together. Over the weekend, Aquaman director James Wan took to social media to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos for the film, which feature Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Patrick Wilson’s Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta, and more.

Thankfully, moviegoers will get to dive back into the world of Aquaman in 2022, when the film’s sequel hits theaters. While details on the film are currently under wraps, it sounds like the cast and crew have an idea of what fans can expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m very passionate about that, the direction of where Aquaman goes,” Momoa said in a recent interview. “And so I went in with an idea and a pretty good layout of what I would like to do with the second one. And a lot of support, absolute, a lot of support from Warner Bros. and DC. So, it’ll always be a team vision, but I definitely wanted to express my passion about number two.”

“I was really, really, really, passionate, to do the second one because it’s the first time where it’s all on Earth,” Momoa previously teased. “It’s combining land and sea, kind of like what I’m doing with this [environmental cause]. There’s no outside aliens destroying Earth, it’s us. And so I was excited to get back in there, and so I’ve been working with our previous writer, and getting in there, and we’ve got a locked story, and we’re getting into it.”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.