Aquaman 2 Star Confirms Ocean Master’s Return

The oceans will continue to rage, and Warner Bros. Pictures will continue to explore the kingdoms of Atlantis in the future of Aquaman. The sequel to the hit film by James Wan will see Jason Momoa return as Arthur Curry, the newly reigning King of Atlantis who has allegiance to both land and sea. But Patrick Wilson‘s character of Orm, the Ocean Master, will have a lot of issues with the future of Atlantis. And now Wilson himself has revealed what he knows about plans for the sequel movies.

While speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, actor Patrick Wilson addressed the future of the DC Comics franchise during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m slightly briefed. Of course, I want to know everything, but I also have a great respect for him and the process to know that I’m okay staying out of it until it’s late in the game,” Wilson explained. “Sometimes, there’s so much information that I don’t ask because I don’t want to know, and I don’t want him to go, ‘I can’t tell you that yet.’ I just throw a little dart here and there. I’ll say, ‘So, what about this?‘ and he’ll say, ‘Well, this is what I’m thinking.’ But, we talk a lot. It’s funny, when I think about the answers that I gave you at the beginning of this and always pushing myself forward, even in the same genre, that’s James to a T.”

Wilson added, “I can tell you that even his concepts for Aquaman 2 are pushing it even further. Whatever that means. I have a few ideas of where Orm fits in, but I’m not gonna talk about them.”

There are a lot of questions about the future of the Aquaman franchise, especially after actor Jason Momoa teased that he has his own ideas for the movie saga.

“I’m very passionate about that, the direction of where Aquaman goes,” Momoa said to the Associated Press. “And so I went in with an idea and a pretty good layout of what I would like to do with the second one. And a lot of support, absolute, a lot of support from Warner Bros. and DC. So, it’ll always be a team vision, but I definitely wanted to express my passion about number two.”

Aquaman 2 currently has a release date to premiere in theaters on December 16, 2022.