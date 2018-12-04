James Wan Loves Idea Of Directing Batman Horror Movie

Aquaman director James Wan has his eyes on another DC Comics hero, wishing to make Batman truly scary.

The creator of the Saw and Conjuring franchises has been receiving praise for his first foray into the world of comic book movies, with Aquaman having screened about a dozen times now. However, while promoting the film and fielding various questions, the director revealed his dream of sinking his teeth into the Caped Crusader.

“In the past like most people I loved the idea of directing Batman, but a horror version of Batman,” Wan told HeroicHollywood. “That would be a potential fantasy of mine, but I feel like he’s been done quite a fair bit. But, I do love the idea of doing an outright scary Batman. I feel like that’d be really cool.”

Wan certainly has a good understanding of how to craft a hero on the big screen. His Aquaman character as portrayed by Jason Momoa is burdened with taking on a hero’s journey he never asked for, which Wan wanted to put at the forefront of thefilm. Despite Arthur Curry’s destiny of being a king, Wan wanted to deliver another message to the audience.

“Because this movie takes him away from the real world so much, it was important that you get to see he was a selfless person,” Wan told Comicbook.com in the interview seen in the video above. “That’s very person in this hero’s journey, to become a hero, because later into the movie he basically gets told that a king fights only for his nation and a hero fights for everyone. You need to see him do that.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com on the set of Aquaman, Wan also discussed the importance of putting his own stamp on on the titular hero while also staying true to the foundation laid in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious 7 and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious 7, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.