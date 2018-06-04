Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman’ Covers New Magazine

This year has been pretty bare for DC Films, but the end of 2018 will see the production company’s first major release since Justice League when Arthur Curry returns to the big screen.

And with six months before the premiere of Aquaman, it looks like Warner Bros. is starting to roll on the promotional campaign to drum up some interest in the rightful heir to Atlantis’ throne. The Newfoundland Herald, a weekly magazine available in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, features Jason Momoa in full armor on the cover of the latest issue.

Take a look at the cover below:

This is the best look yet we’ve gotten at Aquaman in costume for the new film, though promo images did debut last moth during the Las Vegas Licensing Expo. That was the same event where fans got their first official look at Zachary Levi in his costume as the hero Shazam!

The costume appears to be similar to what Momoa sported in the Justice League movie, except it appears to be more colorful on this vibrant magazine cover. It’s possible it’s been touched up or this is merely a placeholder taken from the promotion of DC Films’ team up movie.

We do know that Aquaman will be getting a different suit of armor in the new film, based on set photos that surfaced last month. That armor looks drastically different, more suited to being a warrior in combat than the ceremonial, regal look of his Justice League duds. There’s likely a story reason for the change, as Aquaman appears to be getting involved in an impending conflict between the kingdoms of the seven seas and the surface dwellers.

While we’ve yet to see what Aquaman’s greatest foe looks like yet, lucky fans who have seen the costume for Black Manta have said it is amazing and faithful to the villain’s iconic look in the comments.

Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II responded to a fan with enthusiasm, teasing that people will be blown away by the appearance.

“The moment [Abdul-Mateen’s] Black Manta costume gets released, we all are going to get wild,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I’ll be right there with you losing my ish too!” responded Abdul-Mateen.

It sounds like the floodgates will open for Aquaman soon, as the movie is set to premiere on December 21st.

Are you excited for the impending return of Arthur Curry? Be sure to let us know in the comments!