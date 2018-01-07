‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Poses With Marvel Legend Stan Lee

Jason Momoa may have been disappointed to not share a plane with Stan Lee, but the Aquaman star’s disappointment ultimately ended with a smile.

Both Momoa and the legendary comic creator are guests at this weekend’s Wizard World New Orleans and a post shared in Reddit’s DC Cinematic community shows that the Justice League actor managed to find time in his own busy convention schedule to not just meet Lee, but have his photo taken with him as well. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Momoa looks excited to finally be hanging out with Lee after a major disappointment days before. Late last week, The CW’s The Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder posted a photo to Instagram of himself sitting on Momoa’s lap while traveling to the convention. Somerhalder’s caption referenced Marvel Comics icon Lee and a post Momoa shared on his own Instagram explained why. It turns out that Momoa thought that Lee would be a passenger on the private plane with him. Momoa got “geeked out” about the prospect, but ultimately discovered that Lee would not be traveling with him.

Of course, Momoa didn’t let his disappointment ruin the trip — the actor seemed to have just as much fun traveling with Somerhalder — and the actor’s optimism isn’t limited to changes in travel plans. Despite Justice League not quite being the film DC fans were hoping for, Momoa is still pumped about his role as the deposed heir to the throne of Atlantis. The actor previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview a little bit about what fans can expect in the upcoming Aquaman film, including some epic shark riding.

“Surpassing Justice League, this moment in time is his call to become king,” Momoa said. “The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother. There’s a big battle, and there’s an epic [fight]. It’s also a big road movie, because we travel all over the world. It’s got that Star Wars quality of gigantic ships and guys riding sharks. It’s going to be this whole world you’ve never seen before. You’re going to see him start as this guy who probably rides bikes, works on cars. You get to see him this one way as kind of a dirty, dark, drunkard, and then turn into this regal king.”



Aquaman is set to hit theaters on December 21, 2018.