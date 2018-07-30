Amber Heard Offering Chance to Attend ‘Aquaman’ Premiere

If you just can’t wait to see DC’s Aquaman movie – and you want to help a good cause in the process – then you’re in luck.

Amber Heard, who stars as Mera in the upcoming DC Extended Universe venture, recently announced an Aquaman-related CrowdRise fundraiser on her Instagram account. Anyone who donates to the fundraiser – which benefits the Syrian American Medical Society – will be entered for a chance to win a trip to the Hollywood premiere of Aquaman.

“On a recent trip to Jordan with the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), I met an amazing 12-year-old girl named Weam.” Heard explains on the fundraiser’s website. “She lives in Jordan’s Zaatari Refugee Camp and suffers from thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder. The day I met her, her father brought her to the SAMS center in Zaatari Camp because she had passed out and was feeling weak. In order to save her life, she needs blood transfusion every 20 days, and iron chelation (oral medication) daily. The cost of this lifelong treatment is around $900 monthly, and her family cannot afford it. Weam was receiving transfusion from a local NGO, but because of budget cuts, Weam hasn’t been able to receive treatment for the past two months. Sadly, there are at least 12 more refugee children suffering from this life-threatening condition. Please join me today to make a difference.”

The grand-prize winner of the contest will win two tickets to Aquaman‘s premiere, hotel, airfare, and the opportunity to meet Heard and her co-stars. Six other winners will win signed table cards from Aquaman‘s recent San Diego Comic-Con appearance.

At the time of this writing, Heard’s fundraiser has already raised over $22,000 for SAMS, with the goal of ultimately raising $100,000. And considering the amount of hype around Heard’s role in Aquaman, there’s no telling how successful the fundraiser could be.

“She’s a leader. She has integrity,” Heard said of Mera during a visit to the film’s set last year. “Her and Arthur are very different, in fact, that’s part of what causes a lot of, you know, they don’t necessarily fit at the beginning. They’re constantly going back and forth and they earn this relationship with one another throughout the film as they learn to respect each other, given their vastly different approaches to life. Mera, for instance, unlike Arthur, has a very solid constitution, a strong sense of self, who she is, what her role is, what her position is. And the sense of duty and honor that she uses to approach all of the situations of her life is one that I respect and really like, and I admire that.”

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.