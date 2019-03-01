‘Aquaman’: Black Manta’s Sub Concept Art Revealed

Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) traveled in style when he made his big-screen debut in Aquaman, and now we have an idea of how that came to life.

A new piece of concept art from the DC Extended Universe film has made its way online, which showcases the design for Black Manta’s submarine. You can check it out below.

It’s unclear exactly what ride Manta could have in store for his future big-screen appearances, seeing as he was swept away from his Atlantean technology after the fight in Sicily. But with Dr. Stephen Shin (Randall Park) rescuing and wanting to work with Manta in the film’s mid-credits scene, it sounds like fans can safely expect the character to pop up again.

“Yeah, well I think Black Manta is going to be… he has an opportunity to show up anywhere where Aquaman is,” Abdul-Mateen II revealed to ComicBook.com last year. “Anywhere where he has a device or plot to get back to Aquaman, he’s going to use it. So, he can show up wherever. But when he does I hope that we get to see more of his wit and more of the comedic parts of Black Manta and see more of the things that make him that I know and the human that the fans and the people in this universe have grown to love over the years.”

“The fans love this guy,” Abdul-Mateen II told ComicBook.com. “They don’t love me. They love Black Manta, you know what I mean? They’re like look you can go somewhere else, Black Manta is our priority.”

“I knew that this was a guy that people love and people relate to for whatever reasons,” Abdul-Mateen II continued. “They know that he’s a bad-ass character. They know about his anger, about the destruction. That he’s a funny character. They love the costume and you never know what he’s going to do when he shows up. And so to be able to step into it and to add a lot of those elements to the things that I was going after, it was really, really a phenomenal experience.”

