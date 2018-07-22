‘Aquaman’ Fans Are Loving the Film’s First Trailer

After quite a bit of waiting, the world has finally seen the first trailer for Aquaman — and it looks like it’s blown people away.

The upcoming DC Extended Universe film debuted a ton of new footage during Warner Bros. San Diego Comic-Con panel, including a trailer that was officially released online. Sure, previous promotional photos had already gotten fans excited about the film’s expansive underwater world, but seeing it in action appears to have exceeded fans’ expectations.

As you would expect, the Aquaman trailer has become a pretty popular topic of conversation online, with fans eager to express just how excited they are. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

THE TRENCH?? ATLANTIS?? ATLANNA??????? HELLO 911 I WAS ATTACKED — Death by AquaShazam (@ilikeyouandblue) July 21, 2018

Years in the Making

I can’t put into words just how MUCH I’m feeling right now.

This is what I have spent years anticipating.

YEARS dreamt about, and it’s finally here.



And it looks perfect. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/8HCuLwIb1B — ﾑquawhore? (@SindarOath) July 21, 2018

A Perfect Analogy

It Looks Beautiful

THESE VISUALS IN #AQUAMAN ARE BEYOND BREATHTAKING AND THE VFX ISNT EVEN COMPLETE YET. pic.twitter.com/CU5AZsDNGm — DCEU WEEK (@sydneybaretts) July 21, 2018

High Expectations

Just seen the #Aquaman trailer and I don’t wanna get my hopes up or anything but it’s going to be the greatest superhero movie ever made and it’s not even a debate. #SDCC2018 — Farhaan Ahmed (@Longclaw_Ice) July 21, 2018

Ooooh Yeah

#Aquaman trailer dropped. Loved the visuals and seeing my man AquaBro just being awesome. Not perfect, but definitely the best DC trailer I’ve seen in awhile. pic.twitter.com/33IKp6Db15 — Ronald Smith (@Just_Ron10) July 21, 2018

A Little Emotional

#Aquaman looks amazing! I didn’t think I cared that much, but I had tears in my eyes while watching the trailer. — Allison (@givesthemhope) July 21, 2018

*Flail*

That #Aquaman trailer had EVERYTHING! graphics and visuals, great characterization, great premise, Jason Momoa and Amber Heard eye candy, action, funny moments, like what else could I ask for?! pic.twitter.com/pRoX5qbWHN — Nikhil (@the_hierarch) July 21, 2018

The Joke Was Right There