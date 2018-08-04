New ‘Aquaman’ Footage Shown Exclusively at SDCC

Aquaman just shattered fans’ expectations with its first official trailer — but it looks like there was more in store.

In addition to the full first trailer, the upcoming DC Extended Universe film played a “secret” trailer of new footage during Warner Bros. San Diego Comic-Con panel. Thankfully, ComicBook.com was on hand for the proceedings, and got a description of the footage, which you can check out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The lighthouse shown in snow globe. ‘My parents were from different worlds, and I was the product of a love that never should’ve been.’ Shows Atlanna leaving Arthur and his dad diving into the water. Arthur heads toward the submarine. ‘You are the bridge between land and sea. Take your rightful place as King.’

DC logo shows. Plane flies over dessert, ‘We’re getting close now,’ Mera tells Arthur. They find a cave underneath the sand. This is vast. ‘It’s real.’ Mera says. She puts an ancient key into the device and it doesn’t move. Of course it’s not working. Before the Sahara was a dessert, ‘You do your best thinking when you’re not thinking at all’ Mera tells Arthur. She draws water from his forehead to activate it, it springs to life, turning the gears. Arthur says ‘Show off. We could’ve just peed on it.” In this trident resides the power of Atlantis, there’s a hologram of King holding it. ‘If you seek my power, journey to the edge of the world and the hidden sea. In the wrong hands, it would bring destruction, but in the right hands. it would unite all lord kingdoms above and below.’ When Mera asks Arthur what the King said, he says. ‘Something something trident.’

Orm says ‘The beast has awakened for Atlantis to rise again.’ Explosion and then Black Manta shows up in front of Mera and Arthur. Manta fires his blasts and knocks Arthur back. Another Manta agent crushes through a wall to get to Mera. Mera dodges and leaps to another building, dodging blasts all along the way. Mana fires again at Arthur. Mera runs and leaps to anther rooftop, with Manta’s agent right behind. They fall down and Arthur says ‘That was awesome.’

Shows Orm fighting for the throne. Atlanna is also fighting in a house against other agents. Arthur shown fighting the trench. Vulko shown. Massive battle. What can be greater than a king. Shows Arthur in his orange and green armor with the trident, straight from the comics.”

What do you think of this new footage from Aquaman? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.