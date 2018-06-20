‘Aquaman’ Movie Reveals First Look at Atlanteans Riding Sharks

The Aquaman news just continues washing ashore this week, as a new photo has been released online, showing off the first look at the Atlantean army riding into battle.

Yes, this image features men riding giant sharks, along with an army of weaponized sea dragons. I couldn’t make this up if I tried, but trust me, it’s awesome.

Take a look at the new photo here!

EW unveiled the image on Friday, along with some details about what we’re looking at. You know, aside from the beginnings of an epic, Lord of the Rings style sea-battle.

One of the first things to notice is the series of statues in the back of the image. These men raising tridents are representative of the seven kingdoms that were created when Atlantis originally sank into the ocean.

The right side of the photo is full of great white sharks being ridden by the Atlantean army. Producer Peter Safran said of the image, “When you see these Atlantean army riding these sharks, it’s so photo-real it blows you away.”

On the left side is King Nereus of the Kingdom of Xebel, along with his army. These “sea dragons,” as they’re called, are James Wan‘s take on the seahorses that Aquaman rode in the old comics.

Finally, the big question raised by this image is, “What is that crocodile/dinosaur creature in the back!?” Well, that’s what Patrick Wilson’s Orm rides on, and it’s called a tylosaur. Behind him, there is a black hammerhead shark being ridden by Willem Dafoe’s Vulko.

EW also shared a piece of concept art for this exact scene from the film, and it’s incredible to look at how close the final product is to the drawing. It’s clear that this creative team knew exactly what they wanted to do early on, and it’s a major credit to the crew that was able to pull it off.

Every single photo released from Aquaman makes it look even more epic than before, and we’ll be here waiting with our jaws on the floor until the trailer is finally realized. Hopefully it will come arrive before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters next weekend.

What do you think about the look of Aquaman? Which of these ferocious sea creatures are you most excited to see in battle? Let us know by dropping a comment below!

Aquaman, directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, is set to hit theaters on December 21.