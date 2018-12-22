‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Picks Two DC Comics Characters for the Sequel

Aquaman debuted in a cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with last year’s Justice League allowing audiences to witness a better representation of Jason Momoa‘s Arthur Curry. While Aquaman delivers viewers an adventure focusing solely on this one member of the Justice League, Momoa holds up hope that Wonder Woman and The Flash could appear in a sequel.

“I love Flash. I absolutely love [actor] Ezra [Miller], he’s like family to me. Just to have him on set…but you can’t have Flash come strolling through the set, it just doesn’t work,” Momoa shared with Collider about a character he would’ve like to have seen appear in Aquaman. As for a sequel, Momoa added, “I think Wonder Woman would be pretty rad, too. Flash and Wonder Woman would be my first two. I don’t wanna pick one, so I’ll pick two.”

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa in the title role.

Despite the character having already appeared in the DC Extended Universe, giving Aquaman his own film was a risky move, as even Justice League, the culmination of the franchise, ended up being both a critical and financial disappointment. Aquaman has already earned $200 million in limited foreign markets, which will likely lead to the film earning a large domestic haul, likely resulting in the announcement of a sequel.

Surprisingly, Warner Bros. has yet to announce that the hero will be getting a follow-up film, made especially perplexing given the number of other projects they have “confirmed” as in development, which may or may not ultimately come together. It’s possible that the studio is thinking of the franchise similarly to how director James Wan is viewing the adventure, which is focusing first on the initial film’s success.

“This is my only one that I’ve signed up to do, so we’ll see,” Wan shared with Variety at the film’s premiere regarding a sequel. “Let’s not talk about a sequel before this one’s even come out yet!”

Fans can check out Aquaman when it lands in theaters on December 21st.

