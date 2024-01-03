Aquaman Star Amber Heard Thanks Fans for Support of Mera in Sequel

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was released in theaters over the holidays and it marked the final movie of the DCEU. The film was the fourth and final DC project of 2023, and its Rotten Tomatoes score was a big step down from the first film. Not only did Aquaman surpass $1 billion at the box office, but the movie earned a fairly decent 66% critics score score on the review site. Currently, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has made $255,319,256 worldwide and has a 35% critics score. However, the sequel's audience score is faring better than its predecessor's. At the time of the writing, the movie has an 81% audience score, beating Aquaman's 72%. It seems that many DC fans are enjoying the film, which has caught the attention of Amber Heard, who plays Mera.

"After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it's too easy) 💦 Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera's AQ return. Thank you so much❤️ #aquaman," Heard wrote on Instagram. You can view her post below:

Will the Aquaman Cast Return?

James Gunn and Peter Safran were tapped to be the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios in 2021, and Gunn's first big project is Superman: Legacy. The movie is expected to mark the beginning of the DCU. While Gunn has said some actors from the DECU will return to play their characters, it is unlikely fans will see the Aquaman cast again. Jason Momoa (Aquaman) recently said this will probably be the last time he appears in the franchise. However, there have been rumors that he could be taking on a different role in the rebooted universe. Safran recently spoke to The Independent about Momoa's future at the company.

"What I hope is that people will really be here to support him on this journey. If it's the end of the journey, fine. If it goes on, that's also fine, but I think it has meant so much to him. The way [director] James [Wan] crafted this second film, it feels like a very complete story when you watch the two films together," Safran shared. "We'll see what happens with him beyond it. I know that Jason will always have a home at DC, and at Warner Bros. In fact, his next movie is Minecraft."

What Is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrived in theaters on December 20th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.