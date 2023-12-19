Jason Momoa Explains Why Lobo Is Perfect DCU Role

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is almost here and Jason Momoa is already campaigning for that next DCU role. The actor talked to Fandango about his possible final turn as Arthur Curry in the DC Comics sequel. However, when the idea of playing Lobo came up, the star had to lay out how perfect this part would be for him. Lobo's stature and overall look is pretty easily understood to be a big reason why this fan casting has picked up steam so quickly. But, Momoa also teased a personal connection to the character that he doesn't discuss all the time. From his early days as a young fan collecting comic books and dreaming about these stories. It sounds like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom might be his last time holding that trident. But, if James Gunn's DCU decides to bring in Lobo, there's an easy avenue for more of the fan-favorite actor.

"So, Lobo… I used to collect comics and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite. And I've always wanted to play Lobo because I'm like, 'Hello?,'" Momoa shrugged gesturing toward those broad shoulders. "It's pretty perfect. It's the perfect role. I mean, listen, if they call me and ask me to play it? It's a f*** yeah. But, I mean, that's a guarantee. So, you don't have to worry about that. But, I haven't received that call. So, I don't want to put any fake news out there but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there."

Will Jason Momoa Be Lobo In The DCU?

Jason Momoa hasn't been shy about teasing this role. In recent months, he's been asked about Lobo a lot and the Aquaman actor is always willing to discuss this topic when it comes up. For his part, he hasn't said anything concrete about the DC character being in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU. But, the president of the company deciding to post Lobo pictures online for his rabid fanbase to dissect in great detail doesn't seem to indicate that we're all just imagining things. For now, all viewers can do is wait for an announcement. Superman: Legacy feels like somewhere Momoa could pop-up potentially.

All of this speculation really hit into high-gear when Momoa posted a video of himself leaving the Warner Bros. offices in January of this year. He seemed pretty excited about something that he couldn't really talk about at the time…. "Four years ago, I had the Jeep out front. Four years ago, I was screaming, wasn't I? Screaming when I left Warner Bros," Momoa shared on Instagram Stories. "Four years again. It's a mystery, baby. I got some really good news, great news, with Warner Bros. Amazing. Wish I could tell you, but here it is. Peter, I love you. James, I love you. David... To the future, to the future."

What Is Momoa Doing As Aquaman One Last Time?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , which arrives in theaters on December 25th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta , and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman . Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan , with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick . Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

Do you want Jason Momoa to play Lobo? Let us know down in the comments!