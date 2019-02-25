‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Dons Bold Tuxedo for Oscars

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet pulled off a power look at tonight’s Academy Awards, wearing coordinating pink outfits.

Momoa, the star of last year’s hit movie Aquaman, arrived on the red carpet wearing Karl Lagerfeld designed pink blush-colored velvet tuxedo, complete with a matching scrunchie on his wrist. While Momoa was wearing a tux, he opted out of wearing a black tie, instead showing off an ample amount of chest with an open shirt. His wife Lisa Bonet was also wearing a Karl Lagerfield dress, with a pink flower netting design over a darker purple dress. Pink seems to be a general theme at this year’s Oscars, as many stars are wearing pink dresses as they make their way into the Dolby Theatre.

Momoa and Bonet are a Hollywood power couple, with Bonet having a lengthy television career that dates back to her time as a child actor on The Cosby Show, while Momoa has made it big as a star of blockbuster films.

Unfortunately, Aquaman wasn’t nominated for any Oscars this year, even for Visual Effects. Director James Wan didn’t take too kindly to the Oscar snub, telling the movie’s VFX supervisor Kelvin McIlwain that it was a disgrace that the movie’s effects weren’t recognized. “

“Kelvin, you and your department are the unsung heroes of this film,” Wan said. “The fact that your VFX peers in the Academy aren’t recognizing or appreciating what we/you’ve all contributed to the film and cinema is a f**king disgrace.”

Luckily, Wan and Momoa will likely get another shot at earning an Academy Award. Aquaman 2 is already in development and Warner Bros. is pushing hard for Wan to return as director. Wan said he’d likely return to the franchise if there was a “seaworthy” script and Momoa of course will also return for a sequel.