‘Aquaman’ Set to Cross $1 Billion This Week

The success of Aquaman is somewhat unexpected, as the movie is already the most successful film at the box office in the modern era of DC Comics superheroes. But it might just be Warner Bros. most successful superhero movie of all time very soon.

The news came today that Aquaman made over $940 million at the box office, making James Wan‘s superhero movie poised to cross the $1 Billion mark as soon as the middle of this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aquaman is already the third-highest grossing DC Comics-based movie, just behind Christopher Nolan‘s The Dark Knight ($1.005 Billion) and The Dark Knight Rises ($1.085 Billion) in box office totals. And based on how it’s performing, it’s very believable that the film could become the top grossing film, making Arthur Curry the king of the DC Universe.

While box office success only helps out future career options, the film’s box office is but another cap in the hat of director James Wan. Having shepherded franchises like Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring, and Fast & Furious, Wan kickstarted another sequel machine with Aquaman. But money isn’t everything…

Wan noticed that Aquaman was being passed over for visual effects honors at the upcoming Academy Awards and voiced his displeasure on social media.

“Kelvin, you and your department are the unsung heroes of this film,” Wan wrote. “The fact that your VFX peers in the Academy aren’t recognizing or appreciating what we/you’ve all contributed to the film and cinema is a f**king disgrace.”

McIlwain, to his credit, pointed out the crowded field and the flawed selection process of the Academy.

“I’m with you James. It was a complete shock to everyone that we are not in the final 10 films that will be presenting at the Academy VFX Bake-off. The selection process is very flawed in my opinion and too open to influence,” McIlwain wrote.

We’ll see if Aquaman has the (sea) legs to out swim the competition in the coming weeks.

The film is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam! on April 5th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020. The Joker (not a part of the shared universe, apparently) will also premiere in theaters on October 4th.