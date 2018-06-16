‘Aquaman’ Trailer Debuts at CineEurope

This is very much a “good news, bad news” situation so we’ll just break it to you quickly. DC Films and Warner Bros. have just revealed the first trailer for the Aquaman movie.

But it was only screened for an exclusive audience in attendance at the CineEurope 2018 event in Barcelona, Spain.

The news comes from Deadline, who reported from Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at the event, which included other films such as A Star Is Born, Mowgli, and The Conjuring spinoff film The Nun.

But the trade’s report also gave a writeup of what fans should expect when Aquaman premieres in theaters this winter:

Earlier in the presentation, WB showed off the first trailer for its Christmas DC release, Aquaman. The film tells the tale of Arthur Curry who learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and to be a hero to the world. The James Wan-directed, Jason Momoa-starrer will see the official trailer drop online soon.

While news of a classic, fish-out-of-water tale of an outsider rising to lead their people sounds all well and good, it’s that last little bit that has fans intrigued. The official trailer is set to drop “soon,” but with San Diego Comic-Con waiting in the wings, how soon is soon?

With Marvel Studios taking this year off from their regular Hall H presentation, there’s a big opportunity for Warner Bros. to dominate the superhero movie conversation with a strong showing. Unfortunately, all they have on the docket is Aquaman, though Shazam! just recently wrapped filming.

And Wonder Woman 2 just began production, so they could bring Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins on stage to hype of their film with new details.

But if they were going to announce another slate, it would just negate all of the movies announced during last year’s presentation. With every film in development, they’d do better to just focus on the movies that have been locked down at this point.

So while SDCC seems like the best place for Aquaman‘s trailer to debut, there’s also opportunities for the trailer to air before other superhero movies The Incredibles 2 or Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Fans will have to wait to find out when we get our first glimpse at Jason Momoa’s next stint in DC’s big screen universe. Hopefully it won’t be too long.

Aquaman premieres in theaters December 21st.