‘Aquaman’s Amber Heard Talks Mera’s Costume and Power Set

Mera debuted in Justice League, but she’ll really have her time to shine in Aquaman, where fans will get to see her in the classic costume as well as see those impressive Aquakinesis powers at work.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with Amber Heard at the Aquaman premiere, and while she would love to say she had that aha moment once she got in costume, the lengthy process to get her in it made that hard to achieve.

“It took me a long time to get in that costume,” Heard told ComicBook.com. “So I would want to say there would be this moment where I put on the costume and bam I’m Mera, but it was a long process (laughs).”

As for those powers, fans only got a taste of them in Justice League, and they will be fully realized in Aquaman. Thing is, how they actually work wasn’t really made clear to her when she first got the role.

“It was not explained to me very well,” Heard said. “When I first talked to Zack Snyder about this before Justice League, he tried to explain it to me but I think at some point he was…he must have gotten busy or distracted or something because I was left just thinking ‘do I make bubbles? I’m not quite sure what this means?’ But Luckily I had more time to get to know the world and I did that through the comic books and now I’m very happy with my superpowers.”

Thankfully she’s had some time to make them her own, and now we can see just how powerful the new Queen of Atlantis (at least in the comics) can be.

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21st 2018.

Are you excited to see Mera in action? Let us know in the comments!