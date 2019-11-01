Arrow Star Emily Bett Rickards Says a Felicity Return Isn’t Up to Her

For fans of The CW‘s Arrow, the recent Season 7 finale was a bittersweet one — and not just because of what it revealed for Oliver Queen/Green Arrow’s (Stephen Amell) future. The finale was also the final episode for Felicity actor Emily Bett Rickards as Rickards had announced earlier this year that Season 7 on the popular DC Comics-inspired series would be her last. With the upcoming Season 8 set to be the series’ last as well as the eagerly-anticipated “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event coming this fall as well, fans are still holding out hope Rickards could return. However, according to Rickards, that’s not solely her decision.

During an appearance at MCM London (via Digital Spy) last weekend, Rickards told fans that, while network president Mark Pedowitz has previously said that the door would be open for her to return if she wanted to, the decision isn’t completely hers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“(A return is) not completely up to me,” Rickards said. “Never say never.”

Rickards also noted that she feels “nervous” about what comes after Arrow for her, given how long she’d been part of the show.

“I spent seven years of my 20s on this show — people fall in love with this character that I now have to say goodbye to,” Rickards explained. “She’ll always be a huge part of my life, as will all these people. I’m saying goodbye to a family I’ve been working with for the past seven years.”

During Arrow‘s Season 7 finale, Oliver and Felicity left Star City for their version of a happily ever after, moving to a remote location to raise their daughter in peace. However, when little Mia was just a baby, The Monitor showed up to collect on Oliver’s “Elseworlds” bargain, revealing that the hero would die in the process. The show’s flash forward timeline then revealed Felicity’s ultimate fate: after reuniting with a now-grown Mia as well as stepson William to save Star City yet again, Felicity met up with The Monitor who presumably took her to meet up with Oliver somewhere else in the multiverse. It’s as close to a happy ending that the pair could get given the situation, and per Rickards, it’s a beautiful one.

“We sent her off in a beautiful way and she lives on in these people,” she added. “I see her everywhere I go, so it’s not totally goodbye.”

What do you think about Rickard’s comments about a possible Felicity return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Arrow will return for its eighth and final season this fall on The CW.