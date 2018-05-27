‘Arrow’ Cast on How Felicity Having a Baby Would Change the Show

Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak got married this season on Arrow and ever since the pair made it official, fans have wondered what’s next for the couple. For many, the natural next step would be for Oliver and Felicity to have children together and as the show heads into its sixth season finale this week, rumors that the season will close with Felicity discovering that she’s pregnant have been floating around the internet.

But if Felicity were to be pregnant, how would that change things on the show? Members of the Arrow cast had the opportunity to answer that question at Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in Nashville this weekend, but not without a little bit of interruption from a fire alarm.

“That’s what you get for asking that question,” David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle, said. “That’s what you get.”

Ramsey was teasing and the semi-serious joking about what a baby would mean for the team didn’t stop there. Katrina Law, who plays Nyssa al Ghul commented about the logistics of having a baby on the team — particularly when it came to childcare.

“Well one member of Team Arrow would have to stay home and babysit all the time, for sure,” she said. Dinah Drake/Black Canary actress Juliana Harkavvy focused more on the safety aspect.

“They’d have to curse a lot less, I mean, we’d have to get our stuff together, be a little more child friendly, like round off the edges on all the tables and stuff,” Harkavvy noted. “Child proof the bunker.”

All joking aside, having Felicity end up pregnant would make things complicated for the team and the show. This season, Oliver (Stephen Amell) had to shift into the role of full-time father to William after his mother died on Lian Yu. It was an adjustment that the former Star City mayor didn’t make easily as he was frequently seen putting his duties as Green Arrow ahead of his son while also trying to figure out how be a good father.

A baby would be a far different situation. William is old enough to be somewhat self-sufficient, but an infant would require more attention and more care — and leaving Felicity to stay at home alone wouldn’t cut it. Felicity struggled to stay on the sidelines even when she was being a good stepmom to William and now that Oliver has gone to the FBI to make a deal for help stopping Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), who knows what the Queen family dynamic will be next year?

Of course, even for all the somewhat serious considerations, Josh Segarra — who played season five’s major villain Adrian Chase/Prometheus — had the best idea of them all. The Queens might just have a tiny villain on their hands.

“Look, I’m not on the show, so I’ll tell you the truth,” Segarra joked. “The rumors are true. The baby’s going to be named Baby Prometheus.”

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

