Arrow Final Season Now Streaming on Netflix

Arrow was a trailblazer that started the Arrowverse DC TV Universe back in 2012, but now the adventures of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) has come to an end. Arrow season 8 was a major send-off for Amell; a major prologue to DC’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Arrowverse crossover; and also the first real springboard to what the future of the franchise will look like, post-crisis. Now DC fans who missed out can watch Arrow‘s final season on Netflix, in binge-watch format. If you stayed with the series even half the time through its run, Arrow season 8 is a worthwhile send off that you should definitely experience.

Scroll below for a breakdown and synopsis of the individual episodes in Arrow‘s final season run:

Arrow Season 8 Episode 1: Starling City – “While trying to decipher The Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) mission, Oliver (Stephen Amell) returns to Starling City where he encounters familiar faces. Meanwhile, Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William’s (Ben Lewis) team clash with a new foe.”

Arrow Season 8 Episode 2: Welcome to Hong Kong – “Oliver (Stephen Amell), John (David Ramsey), Laurel (Katie Cassidy Rogers), and Tatsu (guest star Rila Fukushima) seek out an important person within The Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) plan. Connor (Joseph David Jones) has a heart to heart with his brother (guest star Charlie Barnett).”

Arrow Season 8 Episode 3: Leap of Faith – “Reunited with his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Thea (guest star Willa Holland) find themselves searching through a familiar maze of catacombs. Meanwhile, John (David Ramsey) and Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) partner on a special ops mission.”

Arrow Season 8 Episode 4: Present Tense – “When a mysterious new Deathstroke appears in Star City, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Arrow insist on taking down this villain themselves. Meanwhile reeling from the loss of one of their own, the future Team Arrow figures out a new way to try and stop JJ.”

Arrow Season 8 Episode 5: Prochnost – “Upon learning the key to oppose The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett), Oliver (Stephen Amell) and team return to Russia on a mission to gather the necessary materials. Connor (Joseph David-Jones) reunites with a figure from his past.”

Arrow Season 8 Episode 6: Reset – “After being double-crossed by Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson), Oliver (Stephen Amell) finds himself facing a life or death situation that seems very familiar. Laurel (Katie Cassidy) has the opportunity to make amends with the past.”

Arrow Season 8 Episode 7: Purgatory – “Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) mission takes him to Lian Yu where he tries to ignore the repercussions of the looming Crisis until he receives help from an old friend. Meanwhile, a united Team Arrow faces a recognizable villain.”

Arrow Season 8 Episode 8: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 4 – “Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed.”

Arrow Season 8 Episode 9: Green Arrow and the Canaries – This episode serves as the backdoor pilot for the Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff series.

“It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city.”

Arrow Season 8 Episode 10: Fadeout – “After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity.”

Arrow season 8 is streaming on Netflix.