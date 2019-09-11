Arrow: New Final Season Photo Gives Better Look at Laurel and Diggle’s Costumes

Arrow‘s final season is set to premiere in a little over a month, but fans recently got another new look at some of the show’s newest costumes. Entertainment Tonight recently debuted a photo from the show’s Season 8 premiere, which shows Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), John Diggle (David Ramsey) and Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) sporting their new costumes out in the field.

This comes after the first look at Laurel and Diggle’s new suits debuted at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, with Oliver’s premiering in a magazine spread shortly before. And while we still don’t know exactly what the three are teaming up for, this new look at their costumes is certainly awesome.

Arrow‘s final season will see Oliver joining forces with The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), in an attempt to stop the forthcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover from destroying the multiverse.

“The good news is unlike Game of Thrones or unlike Lost, were not burdened with having to answer a question,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com last weekend. “We’re not burdened with ‘who’s going to sit on the Iron Throne?’ or “what was the island?’ so we get to do, I think, a much more character-based ending. So, at the same time, the complication for us is that we also have “Crisis” and I think a lot of the stuff that was always in my head in terms of how to end the show we’re now actually going to end up doing in the crossover instead so it’s like now what does the series finale become? But, you know, we’ve got plans.”

“I’m really excited about it.” Guggenheim continued. “The goal is to make it satisfying for the fans, but the good news for us is we don’t have the challenges that Lost or Game of Thrones had,” he continued. We also don’t have the ratings, so there’s that, too. But I feel the pain of Damon, Benioff, and Weiss. It’s hard. It’s a hard thing to do in a way that satisfies everyone. I also think, because I’ve been thinking how does one end a series, there’s what the initial reaction to something is and then there’s how it stands the test of time and those two things are not always the same.”

What do you think of the latest look at Arrow‘s final season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.