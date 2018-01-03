The Arrowverse’s Heroes “Suit Up” Together in New Promo

If you’re eagerly counting down the days until The CW‘s Arrowverse shows return to television, a new video might be right up your alley.

The “Suit Up” promo, which you can check out above, shows some of the heroes from Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow getting into costume in a locker room-like setup. They are soon joined by Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), who scrambles there from work, and Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin), who is preoccupied eating an order of Big Belly Burger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Barry and Kara then use their superpowers to quickly change into their costumes, while Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) stands by impatiently.

This isn’t the first crossover promo that the Arrowverse has done, with the “Superhero Fight Club” series of videos becoming fan-favorites in the years past. And admittedly, seeing a group of the Arrowverse’s heroes in the same room together might not be as crazy as it used to seem, following the events of “Crisis on Earth-X”.

But still, the video is a lot of fun, especially for moments like Cisco Ramon/Vibe (Carlos Valdes) cleaning Ray Palmer/The Atom’s (Brandon Routh) face mask. And it just further shows what kind of comic book-like antics these heroes can get up to when they’re under the same roof.

Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow will return on the week of January 15th, 2018, along with the premiere of Black Lightning. Legends of Tomorrow will return about a month later, on February 16th, 2018.