Arrow’s Katherine McNamara Thanks Stephen Amell

It’s no secret at this point that Stephen Amell‘s time in The CW’s Arrowverse is drawing to a close. The current season of Arrow, season eight, is the series’ last with the show that started everything off set to conclude in January 2020, after the events of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. That crossover factors heavily into how fans will say goodbye to the show, but as Amell’s Oliver Queen said in the first hour of “Crisis”, there should always be at least one Green Arrow. That torch has now been passed to his on-screen daughter Mia Smoak and now Katherine McNamara is thanking Amell for everything he’s done to make not just Arrow, but the Arrowverse something worth continuing.

On Twitter on Monday, McNamara shared a photo of herself with Amell along with a touching caption thanking “Papa Hood” and promising that they would all keep him in their hearts — a nod to a line Amell’s Oliver Queen spoke during “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 1.”

“Thank you [Stephen Amell] for building a character, a series, a legacy worth honoring and continuing,” McNamara wrote. [Arrow] is a family because of you. Love ya, Papa Hood. We will always keep you in our hearts.”

Thank you @stephenamell for building a character, a series, a legacy worth honoring and continuing. @CW_Arrow is a family because of you. Love ya, Papa Hood. We will always keep you in our hearts. 💚🏹 #ARROW #crisisoninfiniteearths pic.twitter.com/x0gBN4GGlP — Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) December 9, 2019

During last night’s first hour of “Crisis” Oliver sacrificed himself in order to save as many lives as possible during the evacuation of Earth-38. That Earth was, sadly, doomed as the anti-matter wave raced across its universe destroying everything in its wake. As the heroes were not able to stop the coming doom, they worked together in an epic attempt to evacuate the planet to the Earth in the least amount of danger (for now,) Earth-1. When the battle for Earth-38 was lost, The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) took all the heroes away except Oliver, who refused his efforts. He stayed and fought and saved one billion lives in the process though it cost him his own. As he lay dying, he told Mia (McNamara) to keep him in her heart.

But Mia has another responsibility to uphold now beyond holding her father in her heart. Before the fight began in earnest, Oliver gave Mia her very own Green Arrow suit an act that officially passes on his Green Arrow legacy. For McNamara, it was a huge moment personally.

“It’s a whole other level — not only in how you look, but how you feel, it’s a whole other level,” McNamara told ComicBook.com. “I’m very well versed in wearing jeans and leather jackets and running around and kicking butt on screen. That’s very much in my wheelhouse at this point, given my last couple of jobs. But when you’re putting on a suit that is so iconic, and it carries such a legacy with it — and getting to work with the folks that create the suit, who know so intimately all of the details that go into it, and the certain elements that need to carry over, and the certain things that are going to make people connect the dots. There’s a fabric called Eurojersey that they use to make a lot the suits. And they had a special fabric printed with little tiny arrowheads all over it for my suit specifically, so that they could carry the Arrow motif through everything. It makes it so special. And it’s those details that are what make each of these characters so iconic. To get to join the ranks in a real way, is really exciting. It’s a huge honor. And too, you know, when you’re on set, it’s one of those moments that makes you really grateful. You really have to take it in and, and take a mental picture, because when you have a couple of folks with S’s on their chest and you know, a bat here and there, and a few choice iconic characters surrounding you, you realize what a special moment it is. And how much that needs to be remembered.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis. Black Lightning‘s midseason finale will have a “Crisis” tie-in as well, although unofficially.