‘Arrow’ Recap With Spoilers: “The Demon”

“The Demon” begins with Oliver being awoken in his cell — a new guard installs a device on Oliver’s wrist, but we don’t find out what it does. The guard transfers Oliver into a new cell outside of solitary confinement.

Diggle and Curtis are briefing the director of ARGUS on their mission overseas, revealing they think a gentleman by the name of Malcolm Byrd is trying to by abnormal amounts of chemicals.

At the mess hall in Level 2, Oliver runs across the previous that was hired to attack him. Oliver confronts the prisoner asking who hired him and the two argue. The guards step in and we see that cuff they installed earlier has the capabilities of shocking people.

Later that night, Oliver is sleeping when he’s awakened by someone else in his cell, who we find out is Talia Al Ghul. Talia asks for his help to get out of Level 2 but Oliver refuses.

Felicity arrives to visit Oliver, but she’s told that his visitation rights have been revoked. Stanley is talking to a family member when he waves Felicity over. She tells Stanley that she’s gotten a lead on Diaz, but Stanley is unable to relay the message as Oliver is in Level 2.

ARGUS tries to get Curtis to undercover with Byrd but he refuses, saying his days in the field were over as soon as Oliver was sentenced to prison.

Felicity tells Laurel that Oliver has been transferred to Level 2 and the two begin doing research — they find out that Level 2 is completely off the books. The two approach Dinah about Level 2 and ask for her help. They bring up Oliver’s shrink — Dr. Parker — and ask Dinah to look in and see if any complaints have been filed against him.

Curtis returns to ARGUS and Diggle talks to him about the previous situation. Curtis reiterates that he doesn’t want to be a vigilante anymore but Diggle reminds him that Mr. Terrific is who he is.

Oliver’s talking to Dr. Parker and mentions that he might be on the verge of relapsing. and the two talk about Oliver’s violent tendencies.

Dinah takes Felicity and Laurel to storage at the police station, where they look through all files since 1985. Felicity blames herself for Oliver being in prison.

After his talk with Parker, Oliver agrees to help Talia escape, with one condition — she helps Oliver expose Dr. Parker’s experiments on inmates.

Curtis finally agrees to go undercover with Byrd. Diggle gives him a briefcase full of the chemical Byrd is interested in purchasing and they start the mission. Curtis locates Byrd and sells him the chemical, and Byrd instantly puts it into a biochemical bomb.

Curtis blows his own cover and uses the briefcase Diggle gave him to shoot all of Byrd’s men. Curtis disarms the bomb and ARGUS agents rush in the arrest Byrd and his men.

During break time, Oliver and Talia begin their escape. The two begin fighting to draw in the guard’s attention and after the guards subdue them, they’re taking to the room behind the blue door where Parker does his experiments.

Felicity uncovers a file in which accuses Parker of erasing the memories of prisoners and she realizes that’s what he’s going to try and do with Oliver.

Parker is about to sedate Oliver when he knocks the doctor out. He and Talia are able to subdue the guards and re the electrical devices from their wrists. The two take some of the guards weapons and exit the blue room prepared to fight. A brawl has started between the inmates and guards on Level 2, which they’re able to bypass.

Oliver gives the USB drive holding all of Parker’s data to Talia and tells her to escape because if he does, he’ll be a fugitive and he doesn’t want to put his family through that. Talia escapes and a riot squad breaks into the room and starts attacking Oliver.

Oliver’s instantly put back into solitary confinement. Guards come in and inform him they’re shutting down Level 2 as a result of Parker’s data to the media — he’s being transferred back to Level 1.

Dinah’s meeting with Laurel and Felicity and she mentions that they can use the data to appeal Oliver’s conviction.

Parker’s walking to his car when he’s attacked by Talia.

Oliver returns to his cell and Stanley instantly tells him that Felicity came and relays the message that Felicity is closer to catching Diaz.

We see Silencer approach a warehouse in Moscow. She climbs the building and finds Diaz choking out Anatoly on the roof.