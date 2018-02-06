‘Arrow’: “The Devil’s Greatest Trick” Photos Released

The CW has released promotional photos for “The Devil’s Greatest Trick,” this week’s episode of Arrow.

The episode will see Team Arrow face the fallout of last week’s episode which saw Vincent Sobel/Vigilante (Johann Urb) killed by Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) on the order of Cayden James (Michael Emerson.) Now, as Cayden’s attacks Star City grow in scope and severity, Dina Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy) will go on her quest to avenge Vincent, a quest that based on the photos in our gallery includes going toe-to-toe with Laurel.

However, the photos also reveal that, at some point, Team Arrow manages to get a sonic inhibitor collar on Laurel, giving Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorn) the opportunity to apprehend her. As we saw last week, Quentin believes that Laurel, being the Earth-2 counterpart of his own daughter, has to have some good inside of her that can be redeemed. The idea of that Black Siren may have a shot of redemption is something that Cassidy herself hinted at last year ahead of the current season.

“Yes, I do think there’s a chance at redemption for her,” Cassidy said. “I think there will be people who understand when she has the opportunity and once we learn what she’s gone through, why she is the way that she is. I think people will be able to relate to it, have sympathy for her. I think there’s a chance at really helping her get back to who she is at her core, and potentially not be so crazy, and have a good side to her, but I think that as time goes on we’ll learn that.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “The Devil’s Greatest Trick” below.

Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) discovers a secret about the Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) that pushes him over the edge. Knowing everyone and everything he loves is in danger, Oliver must decide if he can do this alone or if he needs to turn to his old teammates for help.

William (guest star Jack Moore) starts to demand more of Oliver’s time.

JJ Makaro directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkoff & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.