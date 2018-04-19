‘Arrow’: Diaz Tries to Take Control in New “The Dragon” Clip

The CW has released a new clip from “The Dragon”, tonight’s episode of Arrow.

The scene shows Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) and Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) traveling to Bludhaven to visit Eric Cartier (Ashton Holmes), a member of the mob known as The Quadrant. Diaz offers The Quadrant the ability to use Star City as their outpost, but Cartier doesn’t believe that allows Diaz to join the gang.

While there’s no telling how the rest of that altercation will go, it sounds like the mission could cause Black Siren to see things in a new way.

“Ultimately, as she’s learning more and more and watching Diaz and how he works, she’s horrified because he’s brutally murdering people.” Cassidy revealed during a recent interview. “There’s no rhyme or reason, which is disturbing. And although she has had that in her before — when need be, she’s been able to take down some people — it’s hard for her to watch and stand by this person. Plus, she does have this interesting relationship with Lance, with Quentin. Both of these characters [Quentin and Diaz] are making her question herself in different ways almost, almost like the angel and the devil. She’s caught between a rock and a hard place.”

And while it’s unknown exactly how prominent of a role Team Arrow will have within tonight’s episode, the threat from Diaz is expected to have an effect on the fractured parts of the team.

“They’ll come back together — and listen, by the way, they come back together to work together even before all things are solved,” Ramsey told ComicBook.com earlier this month. “We’re still after the same bad guy. It’s just these teams, new Team Arrow, Oliver Queen, John Diggle with A.R.G.U.S., they feel as if there’s more than one way to get them. But they come back together and work together as a unit to take down Diaz. So this isn’t a situation where you have these three entities existing in the same city kind of working their own angles. They come together.”

You can view the official synopsis for “The Dragon” below.

DIAZ SETS HIS SIGHTS ON THE QUADRANT — Looking to expand his empire, Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy) meet with The Quadrant, a coalition of mafia families who run national organized crime.

Meanwhile, after Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) recent decision, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Curtis (Echo Kellum) double their efforts on building Helix Dynamics.

Gordon Verheul directed the episode written by Spiro Skentzos & Elizabeth Kim.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.