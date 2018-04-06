‘Arrow’: Diaz’s Operation Takes a Major Turn in “Brothers In Arms”

Tonight’s episode of Arrow saw some major shakeups not only with Team Arrow, but for what comes next for Oliver Queen.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Brothers In Arms”, below.

In tonight’s episode, Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) became aware that the new Star City police chief as well as the district attorney were both working for Diaz. This information — along with the fact that Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) has most of the city’s officials and infrastructure under his control — isn’t new to audiences. Fans have been watching Diaz’s control unfold for the past few episodes, but after confirming the Chief Hill was dirty and discovering that DA Armand is, too, Oliver took swift action. He fired them on the spot.

However, nothing is simple on Arrow. There are always repercussions and at the end of the episode those repercussions became clear. As her last act before cleaning out her desk, Chief Hill fired every Star City police officer that wasn’t loyal to Diaz — including Curtis’ (Echo Kellum) new boyfriend and Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy). However, the hits didn’t stop there. Armand and Hill were then shown giving a press conference where they declared Oliver’s actions to be part of his retaliation against them due to the indictments against him. Because of this, Armand announced that they would be moving to pursue obstruction of justice charges against Oliver — an impeachable offense.

With Dinah without a job, Diaz having full control over the police, Oliver being pursued for even more criminal charges, and Diggle (David Ramsey) no longer part of Team Arrow — he and Oliver split when Diggle realized that he can no longer blindly follow Oliver’s orders — and possibly working for his wife at ARGUS, you’d think things couldn’t possibly get worse but you’d be wrong. At the very end of the episode, it’s revealed that the idea to go after Oliver with obstruction of justice charges came from Laurel/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy). She is definitely working with Diaz who himself has a reveal. Despite Oliver and Diggle destroying his Vertigo operation, he still had one more vial of the dangerous drug and can simply start over.

All of these major changes tonight are likely leading to the upcoming Season Six finale. While still over a month away — the season finale doesn’t air until mid-May — show executive producer Marc Guggenheim recently told Entertainment Weekly that the season finale will be very unexpected and complex.

“It’s a very unusual kind of finale,” Guggenheim explained. “It definitely has a cliffhanger, but not a traditional cliffhanger. Last year’s finale was a traditional cliffhanger. It was very much an ‘Oh my God, what’s going to happen?’ This is a different kind of cliffhanger. I would say it’s somewhere on the spectrum of the cliffhanger of season 1, which was like, ‘How is Oliver gonna go forward?’ and the cliffhanger of Season Five, which was more of a traditional cliffhanger. This, I think, falls somewhere in the middle.”

He went on to explain that it might end up being something never explored by the Arrowverse before.

“We have a few surprises up our sleeves,” Guggenheim added. “There’s a couple of twists, there’s a couple of things that we’re doing that are not only very unexpected, but also unprecedented not just for Arrow, but for the other DC superhero shows as well.”

What did you think about tonight’s episode of Arrow? Let us know in the comments below!

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.