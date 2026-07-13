5 Classic Times Batman Revealed His Secret Identity & What Happened Next

Secret identities have been a major part of comic books since Superman solidified the genre in 1938. There has been an endless amount of drama generated from heroes hiding their true names and going out of their way to stay anonymous. While secret identity shenanigans have gotten a lot less popular over the years, most DC heroes still keep their real names hidden, and no hero has a tighter deathgrip on his identity than Batman. He’s one of the only major heroes who has never publicly revealed his identity at some point in his career, staying private even when Superman, of all people, revealed himself.

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That’s not to say that Batman never tells people who he is. In fact, he’s revealed he’s Bruce Wayne to multiple allies and enemies over the decades. Today, we’re taking a look at five of the best times that Batman has told someone who he is, discussing what came after, and examining what these interactions reveal about Batman and his extended cast. These are some of the best identity reveals in comics, and they could only be so because of how tight-lipped Batman is about his secrets. With all that said, let’s dive right into examining Batman’s moments of true openness.

5) Jim Gordon — Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight #125

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Jim Gordon has always been Batman’s partner. He debuted alongside the Dark Knight in Detective Comics (1937) #27 and has worked alongside Batman almost ever since. They’ve dedicated themselves to helping Gotham from both sides of the law, showing the best of Gotham every night. Of course, a major aspect of their dynamic stems from Gordon not knowing who Batman is. Yet, that partnership generated a whole lot of tension, which came to a head in the “No Man’s Land” storyline. Gordon’s mounting anger at Batman finally boiled over, and to prove that he trusted Jim, Batman took off his mask.

The most interesting part is that Gordon turned away, saying he didn’t want to see. He could have figured out Batman’s identity years ago. He might not be the World’s Greatest Detective, but he is a darn good one, after all. He chooses not to learn Batman’s identity because it’s his sign of showing Batman that he trusts him. Their friendship and partnership go deeper than identities. They trust each other implicitly, and they demonstrated that perfectly, each using Batman’s identity as a way to show that they’re willing to place their lives in each other’s hands.

4) Catwoman — Batman #615

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Catwoman has been one of Batman’s biggest love interests since her debut in his very first solo issue. They’ve been allies, enemies, lovers, and everything in between for decades, but it wasn’t until the “Hush” storyline that Selina permanently learned Bruce’s real name. After seemingly losing Tommy Elliot, his close friend, Bruce realized he didn’t want to spend the rest of his life keeping the people he loved at arm’s length. Instead, he told her who he was and finally brought her into his life. This finally brought their relationship to the next level, showing that Batman and Catwoman could be so much more than just flirty opponents.

They’ve always, for lack of a better term, flirted with being more than just hero and villain. Their Earth-2 counterparts were happily married, and plenty of potential futures show them tying the knot. DC kept them apart for decades, but this opened the door for them to be more in the true continuity. Sure, they’ve been off and on again ever since, but they always find their way back to each other, and there’s no denying how much these two love each other. Batman and Catwoman are one of comics’ best couples, and this reveal made it so they could finally be that again.

3) Joker — Batman (2011) #17

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Batman and the Joker are the most iconic rivalry in comic books. The Joker’s obsession with Batman is a major aspect of their popularity, as the evil clown’s dedication to bringing Batman down has fueled some of their greatest stories. The Joker has built his life around destroying and tormenting Batman. His sole reasons for getting up in the morning are obscene jokes and the thought of killing Batman, but that obsession only extends to the Dark Knight. The Joker never cared for Bruce Wayne, and this interaction proved it. After finding evidence that Joker might have entered the Batcave, Bruce confronted the insane clown in Arkham.

Yet, Joker didn’t even comprehend what Bruce said. His brain literally just didn’t process the idea that Batman is Bruce Wayne because he doesn’t care. The idea of Batman being someone else, of not being this all-consuming, raging vigilante who fights for what’s right, is the antithesis of the Joker. The Joker can’t exist beyond their colorfully clad game, but Batman has always been more than just a mask. Bruce is a man of multitudes, while Joker is entirely one-dimensional. This is an encapsulation of their dynamic, down to its core.

2) Justice League — JLA #50

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“Tower of Babel” is one of Batman’s most infamous stories. It revealed that Batman kept contingency plans to disable the Justice League, and the distrust that was sown led to his expulsion. What talks around this story so often ignore is how it was the start of a character arc where Batman learned to be more open with the League. The biggest problem wasn’t that he kept plans but how he twisted his teammates’ trust to make them. Batman had to show the JLA that he trusted them to regain their trust, and the only way to do that was to be totally honest with them.

Batman and Superman’s shared reveal showed that they were willing to put their faith in the League in all things. This moment completed his arc, which was shown during the rest of Waid’s legendary run, such as when Bruce comforted J’onn by assuring him that, as long as he was in the League, he would never be alone. This moment even led directly into a story examining the importance of the team’s identities, showing how Batman can’t function without Bruce and how Bruce needs Batman as an outlet for his anger. This reveal showed just how far Batman had come and how the identity truly works for him.

1) Joe Chill — Batman (1940) #47

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Batman wouldn’t exist if his parents had never been shot in Crime Alley. The gunman was none other than Joe Chill, and the impact he had on Gotham would forever change it. When Batman finally learned who killed his parents, he tracked Chill down and confronted him, even revealing who he was, which inevitably led to the criminal having a breakdown and getting shot by his fellow goons. This confrontation was among Batman’s most intimate and personal and the only time that Bruce revealed himself out of pure rage.

Batman has always been a tool Bruce used to prevent his tragedy from happening to anyone else. Confronting Chill was a massive moment that needed this reveal because it wasn’t Batman fighting Chill but Bruce. This was personal, and Bruce had to look his parents’ killer in the face to resolve his vengeance and justice. This is an awesome story that shows just how much pain Batman carries around and started him on the journey to healing from Chill’s damage.

Which of Batman’s identity reveals is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!