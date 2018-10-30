‘Arrow’: The Battle Is on in “Level Two” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “Level Two”, the fourth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The episode will see Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) both doing anything necessary to get revenge on Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), although it’s not entirely clear what that could entail. As fans saw in this week’s installment, Felicity wasn’t afraid to do some slightly risky things in the fight against Diaz, even going so far as bugging the FBI to get information.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When you have a multitude of people who are sort of distracting [you] and working as a team toward evil, you’re, for lack of a better word, screwed,” Rickards said in a recent interview. “The team doesn’t necessarily have a designated leader since they’ve been broken up. It goes back to, what is everybody’s cost? If you don’t have the same amount of cost, you’re going to face disagreement and trouble and possibly not having good teamwork against three people that are working together as a team with a dedicated message, which is probably, at the root of it, evil. They’re kind of outnumbered in terms of mental game, which transfers into the powers that they have.”

Meanwhile, it sounds like the episode will continue the thread of the new Green Arrow, who could be causing a bit of trouble for Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) and company.

“I can’t really tell you which way the new Green Arrow [lands], but Dinah and Rene will be arguing that point for a little bit. They’ll be on different sides for a little bit,” showrunner Beth Schwartz recently explained. “We’ll definitely unveil and explore before the end of the season, for sure.”

You can view the synopsis for “Level Two” below!

“Level Two” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

RULES ARE MADE TO BE BROKEN

Oliver (Stephen Amell) makes a drastic move in his quest to find Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). Like her husband, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) pulls out all the stops to get to Diaz. Meanwhile, when arsonists target Rene’s (Rick Gonzalez) community center, injuring Zoe (guest star Eliza Faria) in the process, the mysterious new Green Arrow swoops in to help save the day. Faced with pressure from the mayor to capture the vigilante, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) must decide if following the rules at all costs is the best plan to keep the city safe.

Ben Bray directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Tonya Kong.

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT before episodes of Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. “Level Two” debuts on November 5.