‘Arrow’: “The Demon” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “The Demon”, the fifth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

When that title was first announced, fans instantly wondered if the episode would have ties to Ra’s al Ghul (Matthew Nable) and the League of Assassins, who have been causing trouble in the world of Arrow since Season 3.

As fans will remember, Ra’s was the “Big Bad” of Arrow‘s third season, as Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and company were entangled in various problems with the League of Assassins. Toward the end of the season, Oliver ended up becoming Ra’s successor, ultimately killing the older man in battle after he wanted to destroy Star City.

Of course, “The Demon” is a title that has been passed from one character to another, and both Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) and Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law) taking on the title after Season 3 of Arrow. In Season 4, Nyssa ultimately disbanded the League, meaning that there isn’t a particular character who currently holds the title.

But judging by what we already know, the episode probably doesn’t have anything to do with the League of Assassins, as “The Demon” has already been used to refer to a mysterious inmate at Slabside Prison.

Meanwhile, the episode will see Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) working with “an unlikely ally”, which probably has something to do with the new Green Arrow who has been creeping around Star City.

“I can’t really tell you which way the new Green Arrow [lands], but Dinah and Rene will be arguing that point for a little bit. They’ll be on different sides for a little bit,” new showrunner Beth Schwartz recently explained. “We’ll definitely unveil and explore before the end of the season, for sure.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Demon” below.

“FELICITY DISCOVERS A SECRET ABOUT OLIVER; CURTIS GOES UNDERCOVER

Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) learns something new about Oliver (Stephen Amell) that shocks her. Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) asks Curtis (Echo Kellum) to go undercover for ARGUS. Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) works with an unlikely ally.

Mark Bunting directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes.”

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on The CW.