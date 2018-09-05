New ‘Arrow’ Episode Title Could Hint at Major Villain’s Return

Arrow‘s seventh season is expected to get back to basics, and a recent title reveal seems to take that to a whole new level.

According to a new report from SpoilerTV, the fifth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season will simply be titled “The Demon.”

Sure, the title is relatively vague, but the nature of what exactly “The Demon” is will surely make DC Comics fans wonder. For one thing, there’s the character of Etrigan the Demon, but it’s unclear if and how that character would even factor into Arrow‘s current proceedings. Realistically, the title will make some think of Ra’s al Ghul, whose League of Assassins have been a factor of Arrow for quite some time.

As fans will remember, Ra’s (portrayed by Matthew Nable) was the “Big Bad” of Arrow‘s third season, as Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and company were entangled in various problems with the League of Assassins. Toward the end of the season, Oliver ended up becoming Ra’s successor, ultimately killing the older man in battle after he wanted to destroy Star City.

Of course, “The Demon” is a title that has been passed from one character to another, and both Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) and Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law) taking on the title after Season 3 of Arrow. In Season 4, Nyssa ultimately disbanded the League, meaning that there isn’t a particular character who currently holds the title.

With that in mind, there’s no telling exactly how “The Demon” factors into Arrow‘s seventh season, as the possibility of Ra’s actually returning seems relatively slim (even with the Arrowverse’s track record of characters returning from the dead). There’s a chance that the title could still apply to someone else with a new faction of the League of Assassins, especially as last season proved that a few of the group’s members are still causing trouble.

There’s a chance that “The Demon” means something else entirety, factoring into Team Arrow’s fight against Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) and his Longbow Hunters, or into Oliver’s current battle in a SuperMax prison.

“I think the idea is that, now with him being in prison, we’re having to interpret the idea of fighting for Star City.” explained Rick Gonzalez, who plays Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog. “Continuing to move forward and do what we need to do to help the city. But how do we interpret that? How does that come about? The choice of me being behind the mask, do I do that, how do I do that, or do I not do that so we’ll see that throughout the entire season.”

What do you think of the latest Arrow episode title? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, Oct. 15th, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.