‘Arrow’ Season 7 Showrunner Teases a Big Surprise for Felicity Fans

Arrow‘s seventh season is set to defy expectations, but it might be fulfilling one long-awaited fan wish in the process.

In a recent interview with TVLine, incoming showrunner Beth Schwartz followed up on a particular tease regarding Season 7. As it turns out, the tease had to do with the formation of Smoak Technologies, which has been teased since it was seen in a flash-forward on Legends of Tomorrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It has to do with Smoak Tech.” Schwartz explained. “It’s possible you might see something like that this season.”

For some Arrow viewers, this will be a long time coming, as Felicity Smoak‘s (Emily Bett Rickards) business aspirations have been in a sort of state of flux since Season 3.

“That was something we wanted to do last year, and then we got sort of seduced by the Helix storyline,” producer Marc Guggenheim said last year. “I would say that people wanting that storyline will be happy, but for reasons that I think will be very obvious, it can’t be called Smoak Technologies.”

Fans got a version of their wish in Season 6, when Felicity and Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) formed a company under the Helix name. But some have been wondering if Smoak Technologies would be on the way, especially after series star Stephen Amell wore a t-shirt with the company’s logo in a photo last month.

Ultimately, fans will just have to wait and see if Smoak Technologies makes its way into Season 7, especially considering everything else Team Arrow has on their plate. But at the same time, it doesn’t seem impossible, especially considering the show’s mindset going into Season 7.

“[The writers] have a very clear vision of what they want season seven to be, and what I asked them to do – and it’s not up to me – but what I asked of them is to not just assume that we have an eighth season.” Amell said in a previous interview. “I wanted them to write like, ‘If you have a good idea, and you have something you’ve always wanted to do or see on the show, then just do it! Do it right now!’”

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell continued. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

Would you want to see Smoak Technologies factor into Arrow Season 7? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season seven premiere of Arrow, which is titled “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.