‘Arrow’ Season 7 Will See “Interesting” Team-Ups for Laurel

Arrow‘s seventh season is placing the show on new ground, and that might manifest in an interesting way for one of the show’s fan favorites.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz previewed what’s next for Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy), the Earth-2 doppelganger who has grown to have a very specific standing within the world of Star City. After publicly impersonating her Earth-1 counterpart, Laurel has since risen to be Star City’s district attorney, all while coming to terms with who she wants to be as a hero.

“She’s always sort of struggling with the line between good and evil, and she lies somewhere in between that.” Schwartz explained. “With Quentin’s death, she’s definitely been affected in terms of she wants to live her life how Quentin would’ve wanted her to, but the Black Siren in her is always going to exist. Also, she has not forgotten about Diaz and how her father died, so she will definitely be wanting to seek revenge for Quentin’s death.”

As it turns out, Laurel’s internal struggle will result in her becoming a sort of ally to her former adversaries, albeit with a bit of a catch.

“No one can fully trust her, obviously, but we are going to see some interesting team-ups with her and some of our team,” Schwartz added.

Photos for tonight’s episode, “The Longbow Hunters”, have put that on full display, with Laurel appearing to team up with Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) on a case.

“I think she’s a really interesting character.” Cassidy explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “What I love about her too is that you never know what you’re going to get with her. She’s sort of a loose cannon. I also look at her kind of as like her own island, in a way. If you think about it, you’ve got the team, you’ve got Diaz, who [Laurel] is maybe not best friends with now, and then you have me. And so it’s sort of like ‘Where do I stand?’”

“I think, the team, she could definitely be of service to, if they trust her.” Cassidy continued. “I think that’d be a really interesting situation, if the writers decide to go with that route. But I think her having the ability to be this chameleon, and change personalities, and go undercover and in disguise and be this female Jason Bourne is great.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.