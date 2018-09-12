‘Arrow’ EP Previews Oliver and Felicity’s Situation in Season 7

Arrow fans got their first look at Season 7’s pink-haired Felicity thanks to new photos from “Inmate 4587” today. now, showrunner Beth Schwartz is giving a little insight into the situation facing Felicity and Oliver.

In an interview with TV Line, Schwartz doesn’t directly address Felicity’s pink hair, fake piercings, and apparent injuries, but she did explain that things are “really challenging” for Felicity with Oliver in prison.

“What I found the most interesting this season is that having your husband in prison is really challenging on its own,” Schwartz said. “But the fact that your husband is the Green Arrow, and everyone knows your husband is the Green Arrow, is a second challenge that the couple will have.”

That might account for the hair with Felicity potentially using it as some sort of a disguise to protect herself as Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) is still on the loose as well as countless other of Oliver’s enemies. A recent promo for the season even showed Felicity fighting someone off using a pan of pasta sauce so it’s clear that someone is aiming to harm Felicity with Oliver locked up. The idea of Felicity as well as the rest of Team Arrow being in danger is something Rickards herself addressed earlier this year.

The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Rickards said. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

Felicity’s new situation – and new hair color – will surely take some fans by surprise, but it looks like it’s a larger part of Arrow‘s M.O. in Season 7.

“[The writers] have a very clear vision of what they want season seven to be, and what I asked them to do – and it’s not up to me – but what I asked of them is to not just assume that we have an eighth season.” Amell said in a previous interview. “I wanted them to write like, ‘If you have a good idea, and you have something you’ve always wanted to do or see on the show, then just do it! Do it right now!’”

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell continued. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts about Felicity’s new hair and all things Arrow in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid.

The season seven premiere of Arrow, “Inmate 4587”, will debut on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.