‘Arrow’ Star Hints at New Danger for Team Arrow in Season 7

The status quo of The CW’s Arrow changed forever in last week’s Season Six finale — and it sounds like the ramifications could be pretty major.

Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak on the long-running The CW series, recently provided a tease about Season Seven in an interview with Entertainment Weekly’s Spoiler Room. As she explained, there will be plenty of fallout from Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) revealing that he’s the Green Arrow and agreeing to go to Supermax prison. Namely, it sounds like this will put a new target on the backs of those in Oliver’s orbit, including Team Arrow.

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Rickards explained. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

And according to Rickards, the threats against Team Arrow could be more serious than ever, especially with Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) surviving to rule Star City another day — and his Longbow Hunters in tow.

“We’ve seen how strong and intelligent and ferocious [Diaz] can be; I don’t think he stops.” Rickards teased. “In terms of keeping [Felicity] safe, we can do our best, but I don’t think she’s going to have much luck.”

Either way, it sounds like time will tell exactly what changes within Arrow‘s seventh season, according to outgoing showrunner Marc Guggenheim.

“The show fundamentally changes in the finale,” Guggenheim said in a previous interview. “And I think you’ll see there’s stuff that we were seeding back in the season premiere that finally comes to fruition here in the season finale, so you’ll see that there was a very specific plan to the entire season. We always knew that this is where we were headed to. So, hopefully in subtle ways have been teasing this all along without you realizing it. My hope is that people are surprised, but also look back and are like oh, that was kind of the only way that they could have ended the season.”

Arrow‘s seventh season will debut Mondays this fall at 9/8c, following brand new episodes of Legends of Tomorrow.