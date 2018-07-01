Stephen Amell Reveals What ‘Arrow’ Fans Will Miss out on Because of Time Slot Change

Arrow is headed to a new night and time this fall, and series star Stephen Amell has a pretty unique outlook on it.

Amell, who plays Oliver Queen/Green Arrow on the veteran The CW series, recently addressed the show moving from its 9/8c Thursday time slot to an 8/7c Monday time slot. As he joked on his Twitter account, the earlier time slot prevents him from being able to “show [his] full bum” on the show.

Would have appreciated a heads up that Arrow is moving back to 8 pm before I reeled off 8,000 squats in anticipation of showing my full bum on television. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 28, 2018

Granted, the later time slot on The CW most likely wouldn’t have allowed that much nudity anyway, but fans will surely be delighted by Amell’s joke.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how things develop in Arrow’s seventh season, with Oliver most recently revealing his identity as the Green Arrow and agreeing to go to prison.

While it’s unclear exactly how Oliver will get out of his current situation, it sounds like quite a few threats are waiting on the outside. As was teased in the Season 6 finale, Ricardo Diaz (Richard Dragon) still has a pretty major hold on Star City, and he’s set to bring his Longbow Hunters along for the ride.

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, explained earlier this year. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

Depending on how all of this this is executed, it could represent a major shift for Arrow, something that Amell appears to be on board with.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

You can view the official synopsis for Arrow‘s seventh season below.

“There has been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his Super Hero identity, but in the season six finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face-to-face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything.”

Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.