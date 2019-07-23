Earlier this month, Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz shared the title of The CW series’ eighth and final season premiere — “Starling City” — in a photo on Twitter, revealing what appeared to be a nod to earlier seasons of the long-running show. Now, in another post to Twitter on Tuesday, she revealed the title for the second episode as well, offering another tease that the show will be looking back before moving forward to the end.

In the post, Schwartz shared a photo of the script’s cover page alongside a Green Arrow statue. The title of the episode? “Welcome to Hong Kong”. Check it out below.

Just like “Starling City” was a callback to the central location on Arrow in its earlier seasons, Hong Kong also has major significance for Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) on his journey during the series. After surviving the sinking of the Queen’s Gambit, Oliver ended up washed up on the island Lian Yu for some time before then ending up on the ship the Amazo as prisoner of a man named Ivo. Eventually, Oliver would escape the Amazo as well as free the other prisoners aboard it with the ship ultimately being destroyed. Oliver would wake up a few days later far from the island, in a bed, informed by none other than Amanda Waller that he was in Hong Kong.

The majority of Oliver’s Hong Kong adventures play out as flashbacks during Arrow‘s third season and it seems that the second episode of Season 8 may end up exploring those experiences a bit more. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Amell explained that some of the episodes of the final season would be the show “playing our greatest hits.”

“Episode 1 is an ode to season 1, and episode 2 is an ode to season 3,” Amell said. “We’re playing our greatest hits.”

For fans, that means the possible return of fan-favorite characters to help round out the final chapter in Oliver’s story.

“There are so many characters [to consider]. So many characters,” showrunner Beth Schwartz explained in a recent interview. “And we’re definitely thinking about all of that, because just as much as our fans want to see it, as people who have been on the show for a long time, we are also fans of these characters. So we’re going to make sure that everyone has a great final season.”

“That’s the exciting part of next season, only having 10 episodes,” Schwartz revealed. “We’ve [been] brainstorming and thinking about who we want back, because there are so many characters that we love… I think every episode is just going to be humongous. We’re going to fit it all in, and it’s definitely going to be an amazing season.”

The final batch of episodes are expected to follow Oliver coming to terms with the news of his impending death by teaming up with The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) to prevent the multiverse from shattering in a “Crisis”.

“The only thing that is left for him to do – and he doesn’t need to die to do this – is he needs to leave a legacy.” Amell said in an interview last year. “Because we have all these other shows that exist. So whether Arrow continued on in the absence of Oliver Queen, or someone else took up the mantle of the Green Arrow… I think leaving a legacy is the last box left to tick for the character.”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.