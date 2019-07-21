Arrow Final Season Trailer Released at Comic-Con

The first look at Arrow‘s swan song has officially arrived. During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, The CW debuted the first teaser trailer (via TVInsider) for the show’s upcoming eighth and final season.

The teaser gives the first look of sorts at Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) new crusade, which is to spend his last remaining days helping The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) stop the coming “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.

In the process, the show has quite a lot of plot threads that still need to be wrapped up — and other characters that could potentially return. At the time of this writing, Tommy Merlyn (Colin Donnell), Adrian Chase/Prometheus (Josh Segurra), Connor Hawke (Joseph David-Jones), and Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara) have all been slated to appear again in one way or another.

“There are so many characters [to consider]. So many characters,” showrunner Beth Schwartz explained in a recent interview. “And we’re definitely thinking about all of that, because just as much as our fans want to see it, as people who have been on the show for a long time, we are also fans of these characters. So we’re going to make sure that everyone has a great final season.”

“That’s the exciting part of next season, only having 10 episodes,” Schwartz revealed. “We’ve [been] brainstorming and thinking about who we want back, because there are so many characters that we love… I think every episode is just going to be humongous. We’re going to fit it all in, and it’s definitely going to be an amazing season.”

You can view the synopsis for Arrow‘s final season below!

“After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, Oliver successfully saved his city with the help of his team including former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). In the wake of discovering what his future holds, Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.”

What do you think of the first look at Arrow‘s final season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.