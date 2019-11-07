Arrow: What Does the “Present Tense” Ending Mean for “Crisis on Infinite Earths”?

Arrow‘s eighth and final season is more than halfway through its run, and Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) last adventure is taking some surprising twists and turns. This week’s episode was no exception, as the members of “Future Team Arrow” were inexplicably sent to the present day, including the adult versions of Oliver’s children, William (Ben Lewis) and Mia (Katherine McNamara). While the episode’s central mystery didn’t appear to have much to do with the coming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, the final scene completely turned things on its head. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Arrow, “Present Tense”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode concluded with the various members of present-day and future Team Arrow on relatively-happy terms with each other, after having successfully prevented Grant Wilson/Deathstroke from setting off another undertaking. Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) spent their time eating dinner at the Star City Police Department, as they began to work on crafting the Canary Network that they both run in the future. While leaving the SCPD, Laurel was suddenly confronted by The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who she had been well aware of following the destruction of her Earth in the season premiere. The Monitor asked Laurel if she wanted to see Earth-2 return again, and said that only one thing would be required in order for that to happen — Laurel betraying Oliver.

It remains to be seen whether or not Laurel will follow through with The Monitor’s commands, much less what exactly that betrayal would entail. Even though Laurel has well established herself as a hero since last season’s “Lost Canary”, she clearly is still heartbroken about the loss of Earth-2. And Laurel definitely isn’t afraid to butt heads with Oliver when necessary, something she mentions outright to Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara) in this week’s episode. Given the fact that Laurel is seemingly set to appear in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover – as well as a currently-filming backdoor pilot for a Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff – it seems like how she responds to The Monitor’s offer won’t drastically affect her standing with Team Arrow.

More than anything, this plot twist showcases yet another example of The Monitor’s ever-evolving motivations, which don’t seem as altruistic as meets the eye. If The Monitor really had the ability to bring Earth-2 back – much less the array of other Earths that the Anti-Monitor is in the process of destroying – the whole point of every hero getting involved in “Crisis” would arguably be moot. Oliver and the rest of Team Arrow has already begun to doubt exactly what The Monitor wants out of all of this, and this latest scene certainly adds a wrinkle to things.

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.