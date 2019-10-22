Arrow: The Monitor Visits Oliver in “Present Tense” Photos

Arrow‘s final season continues tonight, but a brand-new batch of photos already hint at what’s to come. The CW has released a batch of photos for “Present Tense”, the fourth episode of the show’s final season. The photos show that the episode is set to feature the return of Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum), who left the show midway through last season.

“What I will say, this isn’t the end of Curtis.” Kellum teased at the time of his exit. “I’ll definitely come back as much as they want me back, and visit and guest-star and whatnot. So, it’s not the end of him. I guess it’s really a family decision overall, just to be a little closer to my kids. I’ve been around my kids more during the school parts of the year the most that I have been in the last four years, even in the past month. It was definitely not an easy decision.”

One photo also shows a reunion between Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), as the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover looms large.

“[We’re] taking the show on the road, really getting away from Star City,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim said earlier this year. “Oliver is going to be traveling the world and we’re going to go to a lot of different places. Every time I see Oliver and the Monitor, it’s like, ‘Okay, we are very far from where we started.’ But again, that means the show has grown and evolved.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Present Tense” below, and scroll on to check out the photos from the episode!

“ECHO KELLUM GUEST STARS – When a mysterious new Deathstroke appears in Star City, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Arrow insist on taking down this villain themselves. Meanwhile reeling from the loss of one of their own, the future Team Arrow figures out a new way to try and stop JJ. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Jeane Wong.”

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Present Tense” will air on November 12th.

