‘Arrow’s Birds of Prey Assemble in “Lost Canary” Photos

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Lost Canary”, the eighteenth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season. The episode will see the show’s female characters trying to get through to Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy Rodgers), after Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka) blackmailed her and exposed her evil past to the public.

Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) will both have completely different ideas for how to help Laurel, and even Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) will be returning from Legends of Tomorrow to help.

“I know we did a Canary-esque episode in a previous season, but we have been talking about a Birds of Prey-inspired episode for years, and have it really focused on the women,” showrunner Beth Schwartz explained in a recent interview with TVLine. “I was very determined to make that happen this season.”

“I think that my favorite part is just having all the women in the forefront, and they sort of have each other’s backs.” Schwartz continued. “Instead of having them be against each other, they work together to try to help each other. You don’t get to see that very often, and that’s a very important message that I just really wanted to have.”

For those who are eager to see Laurel redeemed in some way, the mention of everyone “working together”

“I think, the team, she could definitely be of service to, if they trust her.” Cassidy Rodgers told ComicBook.com last year. “I think that’d be a really interesting situation, if the writers decide to go with that route. But I think her having the ability to be this chameleon, and change personalities, and go undercover and in disguise and be this female Jason Bourne is great.”

“I think there’s room for redemption for her character.” Cassidy Rodgers continued. “And I think, what I believe is that if they do reveal more of her backstory, and sort of tell her story actually, there’ll be a lot more of an understanding of why she acts the way that she does.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Lost Canary” below, and scroll on to check out the photos!

BIRDS OF PREY; CAITY LOTZ GUEST STARS — After being accused of murder and having her criminal past exposed, Laurel (Katie Cassidy) goes full Black Siren and teams up with an old criminal acquaintance, Shadow Thief (guest star Carmel Amit), to go on a crime spree around Star City.

While Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) aims to bring Laurel in, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) refuses to give up on her friend and tries everything to get through to her, even summoning Sara Lance (guest star Caity Lotz) for help. However, Laurel rebuffs all her efforts, forcing the former friends to face off against each other.

Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Elisa Delson.

