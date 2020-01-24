Arrow Star Confirms Green Lantern Reference in the Finale Will Leave Fans Happy

For years, the DC Comics series on The CW have teased the impending reveal of Green Lanterns in Arrow, with many hints and references to John Diggle‘s future as a member of the corps of space police. Some fans thought it could finally happen in Crisis on Infinite Earths, but we only got a quick glimpse at the Green Lantern base planet Oa from the Ryan Reynolds movie, confirming it exists as a part of the DC Multiverse. But Diggle never got his ring or lantern, despite being teased as a descendent of the Stewart bloodline (as in, Green Lantern John Stewart) in Season 7 of Arrow.

Well, it looks like the series finale might finally give fans what they’re looking for, according to Diggle actor David Ramsey. While speaking with TV Line, Ramsey stated that fans hoping to see Diggle as a Green Lantern will be satisfied by the time the series concludes next week.

“Without a doubt. You are absolutely going to get your answers,” Ramsey explained. “And well-deserved answers. We’ve been talking about this for years, and I think everyone by series’ end will be very happy.”

Ramsey previously spoke with Collider about all of the Green Lantern teases before the final season of Arrow premiered, expressing a strong desire to see that plot line paid off if only to satisfy the fans.

“There’s a lot of stuff in the Diggle family that has to be worked out, in these 10 episodes, and will be,” Ramsey said. “And ultimately, I think we have to find out what’s going on with Green Lantern. We’ve been teasing that since Season 2 or 3. It’s been a crazy amount of time, so we have to put a button on that, and from what I’m hearing, we will.”

He previously told ComicBook.com that “it’s going to take a great deal of preparation if and when it’s ever done.”

Of course, this might not have anything to do with the upcoming Green Lantern series coming to HBO Max with Arrow executive producer Greg Berlanti, but Ramsey expressed excitement in seeing that show come to life.

“I’ve talked to Greg about it, and they have a great plan. It sounds fantastic,” Ramsey said. “People are champing at the bit to see this universe, to see this military corp come to live-action, and I’m among the people who are so excited. It’s great for for television, man. I mean, people are going to be really stoked about this show.”

The final episode of Arrow will premiere on Tuesday January 28th at 8/7 Central on The CW.