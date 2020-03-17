Stephen Amell Says He’s Done With the Arrowverse

When it comes to The CW’s Arrowverse of shows, goodbye is rarely forever. Over the course of the various shows multiple seasons fans have seen the return of numerous characters that have departed — including some whose departures were deaths. Be it flashbacks, alternative versions of the character, or even just cosmic acts of mercy (as was the case with some character returns thanks to “Crisis on Infinite Earths,”) goodbye in the Arrowverse is often more of a see you later. But for Arrow star Stephen Amell, the goodbye really is a final one. He’s not coming back to The Flash, Supergirl, or DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

During an Instagram chat on Tuesday — something Amell announced that he will be doing every day for the foreseeable future thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic — Amell was asked if he would ever appear on any of the network’s other DC series, but the answer is one that fans might not have been wanting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No, I’m done,” Amell said. “That was good. It was a good eight years but it was time to be done.”

Amell also said that he had watched another The CW show the night before — Monday night’s season two premiere of Roswell, New Mexico –and admitted that it was odd seeing promos for the remaining Arrowverse shows.

“It was weird seeing promos for Supergirl and Flash and Batwoman again,” he said. “it seems like a different lifetime. I don’t think I’ll be doing that again.”

Amell ended his time in the Arrowverse earlier this year as Arrow ended its run after eight seasons. The series finale did, however, see a conclusion to Oliver Queen/Green Arrow’s story, one that Amell has previously said that he was very pleased with how it turned out — which included the character getting to reconnect with various people from his past, such as versions of Oliver’s mother and best friend, before his final goodbye saving the multiverse in “Crisis”.

“I was very, very happy with the people Oliver got to see,” Amell said at C2E2. “There wasn’t anyone on the list so to speak, no pun intended, that we didn’t get to that I was like ‘well, okay that feels like a miss.’ There were a couple of ones that we tried for that we couldn’t make happen. That’s okay.”

All eight seasons of Arrow are now streaming on Netflix.