Did Arrow’s Stephen Amell Tease The Return Of Deathstroke & The Island?

Things on Arrow are about to start heating up. The series recently sent fans into a tizzy when Oliver Queen found himself placed in one dangerous situation. After being betrayed by Talia al Ghul, the Green Arrow was captured by his newest enemy Prometheus. The hooded villain wants little more than to see Oliver's world burn, and the two men are going to butt heads hard in Arrow's upcoming episodes.

However, Prometheus may not be the only person Oliver needs to worry about. Over on Twitter, the star of Arrow teased fans that another fearsome character from the show may be coming back in an even scarier plan.

Stephen Amell took to social media to hint the return of the Island. The actor posted a familiar photo with the caption, "Hello old friend." The picture itself shows Slade Wilson's Deathstroke mask placed upon a stake. The monument is one that was left on the island, and an arrow is shown sticking through the mask's left eye slit.

Yikes.

For now, fans aren't sure whether the tease is simply referring to the island alone or Deathstroke as well. The foreboding image was shown to fans way back when Arrow made its debut, and Oliver has gone on to face-off against Deathstroke several time.

However, there is a potential tie-in between the image and the show's trajectory. Back in 2016, a tie-in novel to the series was published titled Arrow: Vengeance. The story says that Slade was the one who put the mask on the beach as a reminder to Oliver that he should never return to the Island. With Oliver gone, the hero did not know how the locale was fairing, and Slade had taken control of the exotic island in Oliver's absence.

Fans have known for some time that Arrow would return to the island. Earlier this year, executive producer Marc Guggenheim told Entertainment Weekly this about the future of season five. "I can tease that it will either be by boat or plane," he said. "I can also tease he won't be going back alone."

The next episode of Arrow to air will be "Kapiushon." You can read up on its synopsis below:

Prometheus (Josh Segarra) goes to great lengths to break Oliver (Stephen Amell). Meanwhile, in the flashbacks, Anatoly (guest star David Nykl) becomes worried about Oliver's increasingly violent tendencies, which come to a head in a brutal confrontation.

Kevin Tancharoen directed the episode written by Brian Ford Sullivan & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.

