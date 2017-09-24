‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Creates His Own Superhero

Stephen Amell may already play a superhero on The CW‘s Arrow, but who would he be if he wasn’t Green Arrow? According to the actor, he wouldn’t mind being Super Dad.

At Salt Lake Comic Con this weekend, Amell told the audience that if he had to create his own original superhero, being Super Dad with some unique powers sounded like a good idea.

“Super Dad,” Amell said. “Including what powers? You could walk into your kid’s room at night and just your presence makes them go back to sleep. You can just look at them in a restaurant and they just shut up and eat all their food. They would keep watching the same movie every time, but while they’re watching a Disney movie your mind’s eye will be playing your favorite rated R film. I might have to build this out into a novel!”

Amell and his wife actress Candace Jean, who moderated his Salt Lake Comic Con panel, have a three-year-old daughter, Mavi. Amell frequently shares updates about his adventures in fatherhood with fans on Twitter so having some of the Super Dad powers would likely come in handy.

However, since Amell isn’t likely to develop dad-related superpowers anytime soon the actor also had some thoughts on who he would be in the Arrowverse if he wasn’t Green Arrow with his choice coming down to what name he liked best.

“Well, The Flash has a really cool suit, but Diggle’s name is ‘Diggle,’” Amell said. “I could literally drive myself crazy trying to figure that one out. Being the Flash would be really cool. Just the idea of super speed that’d be pretty awesome. But yeah, Diggle.”

Arrow returns Thursday, October 12 on The CW.

