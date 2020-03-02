Arrow’s Stephen Amell Says He Would Do Survivor

On The CW‘s Arrow, Oliver Queen survived the sinking of his father’s yacht, the Queen’s Gambit, only to end up on the remote island Lian Yu where he spent years learning to survive in its unforgiving environment. In real life, Arrow star Stephen Amell might be up to giving some variation of Oliver’s island experience a try, at least in terms of the reality competition television series Survivor. During an appearance at C232 2020 in Chicago this weekend, Amell was asked if he would do the series and he said yes, but he wasn’t quite sure how it would work out.

Amell, who is a fan of the series, explained that he’d either be the first to go home or he’d win should he be on Survivor and then went on to share an anecdote about his friendship with Survivor: Panama runner-up Danielle DiLorenzo.

“Oh of course, absolutely,” Amell said when asked if he’d considering doing Survivor. “I’d get voted off first or win, I’m not sure. I’ve become pretty good friends with my friend Danielle and her husband Ryan and she finished second on Survivor and every once in a while I mention that I’m a fan of the show and her husband goes ‘but would you be a bigger fan if my wife was a winner?’”

When it comes to competitions, Amell isn’t exactly stranger. In 2017, the actor appeared in American Ninja Warrior’s first celebrity edition episode as part of NBC’s Red Nose Day programming. However, Amell spoke a bit about that experience at the panel as well, explaining that he ended up hurting his arms as a result of his run — an injury that interfered a bit with filming on Arrow.

“When I did American Ninja Warrior, I destroyed both of my arms, like it was really bad. I had something called compartment syndrome which ultra-marathon runners get in their quadriceps and their hamstrings and their calves and stuff like that. And it’s when your muscle has so much fascia stuff on it that it can’t express toxins so it just becomes toxic and it aches and every single day we’d start with a scene where Emily [Bett Rickards, Felicity Smoak] would be laying on the ground and I’d have to go pick her up.”

Of course, while it doesn’t sound like a Survivor turn is on the horizon for Amell, he’s definitely staying in “fighting” shape. The actor announced back in January that he’d started training for his upcoming show, Heels, and last week updated fans on his fitness progress, noting on Twitter that he’d gained 13 pounds so far.

