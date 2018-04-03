DC

The CW Fans React to Renewal of Arrowverse Shows & ‘Black Lightning’

If you’re a DC Comics fan, today is a pretty good day, as The CW renewed a large amount of its […]

If you’re a DC Comics fan, today is a pretty good day, as The CW renewed a large amount of its original programming.

Today’s renewals promised new seasons of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning. Also among the list of returning shows are Riverdale, Supernatural, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and Dynasty.

Granted, not all of the show’s DC-inspired programming received news today, as the fate of iZombie will not be decided for a few more months. But for those who keep up with the Arrowverse of shows, and with the recent smash success of Black Lightning, there’s plenty of reason to celebrate.

As you’d expect, fans of the five shows have not been shy about expressing their excitement on Twitter. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

@Starnoirr

@n_brandon4

@GrantIvashkov

@CocoaFly

@DavidOpie

@karamelsdestiny

@CaptainSwanE

@AwesomEmergency

@avalancerainbow

@ashwatchesTV

