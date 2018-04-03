The CW Fans React to Renewal of Arrowverse Shows & ‘Black Lightning’

If you’re a DC Comics fan, today is a pretty good day, as The CW renewed a large amount of its original programming.

Today’s renewals promised new seasons of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning. Also among the list of returning shows are Riverdale, Supernatural, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and Dynasty.

Granted, not all of the show’s DC-inspired programming received news today, as the fate of iZombie will not be decided for a few more months. But for those who keep up with the Arrowverse of shows, and with the recent smash success of Black Lightning, there’s plenty of reason to celebrate.

As you’d expect, fans of the five shows have not been shy about expressing their excitement on Twitter. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

I am so happy! #TheFlash Season 5 and #Arrow Season 7! Bring it on CW. pic.twitter.com/g4yvKkuECm — Barry Allen (@Starnoirr) April 2, 2018

My favorite show on tv ? is coming back for season 4!!!!! #LegendsofTomorrow ????✨????☘️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/srbbdG6Tqj — ??‍♂️⛷Nick??? (@n_brandon4) April 2, 2018

Congratulations to the #Supergirl family! We’ll get to see our girl of steel and her friends and family on our screens for another season! pic.twitter.com/gQckCOyfV5 — Marah (@GrantIvashkov) April 2, 2018

#BlackLighting is coming back for a second season!!! This is such a great show that is fun, yet covers deep issues. I love the Black Girl Power. I love the Family Power. I love Black Lightning’s heart. Tobias Whale is my favorite TV villian right now. I love #BlackLightning. https://t.co/xuCeuWIQxp — Jenee Darden (@CocoaFly) April 2, 2018

#Supergirl AND #LegendsOfTomorrow HAVE BOTH BEEN RENEWED FINALLY, I WOULD LIKE TO THANK BOTH RAO AND BEEBO pic.twitter.com/bWYTOn1qMV — Alexandra | #IDONTMIND (@karamelsdestiny) April 2, 2018

#TheFlash is back for a Season 5 ❤ we will have our 100th episode pic.twitter.com/8fhXzOLBWP — Stefan/Steroline ❤?? (@CaptainSwanE) April 2, 2018

*We Cut to Live Footage of @StephenAmell after the #Arrow Season 7 Renewal Announcement* pic.twitter.com/vDPMGwzHUy — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) April 2, 2018

I hope beebo is a season 4 regular #LegendsOfTomorrow — chloe, gay for women (@avalancerainbow) April 2, 2018

