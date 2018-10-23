‘Arrow’: Things You Might have Missed in “The Longbow Hunters”

Tonight on Arrow, fans got their first glimpse of the long-awaited arrival of The Longbow Hunters, some of Oliver Queen’s most notorious foes, in an episode named for the group.

The introduction of some cool new characters and a complicated plot that involved a couple of different conspiracies and the remnants of Team Arrow watching as Felicity fought Diggle over ARGUS policy meant that there was not a lot of time to squeeze in little Easter eggs and references to other stories.

Of course, that does not mean there were none.

So…here’s what we saw. Let us know if we missed anything by commenting below, or by tweeting at @russburlingame and @comicbook:

Anatoly. Apparently, following the events of season six, Anatoly Knyazev (KGBeast from the comics, and an on-again/off-again ally of Oliver’s in the TV show) is now an informant for ARGUS.

Arrow airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Mondays, before episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW.