Latest DCU Batman Casting Rumor Gets Divided Response Due to One Valid Concern

After Superman set a fairly high bar last year and the newly released Supergirl movie was met with mixed reception (to say the least) just last month, DC fans are very eager to find out the DCU’s casting choice for one massive character in particular: Batman. It wouldn’t be overstating to say that, for some within the fanbase, this decision could make or break how they feel about this newest iteration of the franchise, and that very well may be why James Gunn has remained so tight-lipped about who is being considered—although that’s not out of the ordinary, either.

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Audiences do know that DCU Batman is coming at some point in the next several years, as Gunn has confirmed the existence of The Brave and the Bold, the DCU’s first Batman installment. This didn’t come as a shock, given that Batman is a central DC figure, but it has put a bit of a timestamp on things, even as a delay for The Batman: Part II may have implications for that timeline. It therefore makes sense that speculation and rumors are ongoing regarding who could step into these massive shoes, but the latest rumor is already receiving pushback for one key reason.

Mitchell Slaggert Is Rumored To Be in Consideration for DCU Batman

According to John Campea, actor Mitchell Slaggert has been mentioned as a contender to play DCU Batman, which comes as a surprise for multiple reasons. For one, Slaggert has only been appearing in roles for a little under a decade, with his first performance being in the movie Moss in 2017 (although he was the lead in that film). Since then, Slaggert has only had about a dozen or so on-screen roles, several of them either one-off TV series appearances or shorts. Most recently, he was a leading character in the TV movie A Carpenter Christmas Romance and had several appearances on the TV show Landman.

Granted, an actor’s filmography is not automatically a direct reflection of their talent. There are innumerable examples of actors who hadn’t been in massive blockbusters but still managed to jump right into a major franchise and shine. Arguably, that’s true of David Corenswet, who has largely been celebrated as the DCU’s Superman. In addition to his acting history, though, some fans are also pointing out Slaggert’s age, suggesting that he’s too young to play Batman. Currently, Slaggert is 31 years old.

One on the topic is full of comments questioning whether Slaggert is really the right fit, in light of his age. One comment specifically compares Slaggert’s age to Corenswet’s, saying, “Younger than David Corenswet makes it seem very unlikely.” Another comment reads, “I thought Batman was going to be older,” and yet another echoes, “Too young tbh.” It’s worth noting, though, that whoever steps into the role almost certainly won’t be doing so for a few more years. Perhaps fans would still argue that 33 to 35 is too young, but it isn’t as though Slaggert would begin filming today.

Of course, these comments also must be taken with a grain of salt. In addition to the fact that this is only a rumor, Campea isn’t saying that he heard Slaggert is in serious talks; he’s just indicated that he’s heard the name come up several times. Even so, it’s an interesting possibility, perhaps especially in terms of what it would mean for Bruce Wayne’s age.

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